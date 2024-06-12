Prediction: These 5 Celebs Will Have Invested In These New It Buys by Summer

I like to daydream about being a stylist. Taking my favourite celebrity's sense of style and imbuing it with It buys that I think they'll love would be a dream come true. Instead of waiting for these celebrities to hire me, I decided I'm going to take matters into my own hands. Now that summer has nearly arrived, the fashion world is buzzing with anticipation—not just for the trends that will dominate the streets but also for the celebrities who will set them. What will they be wearing? At dinners and Pilates classes alike, we're all buzzing across the room with our predictions.

Every year, a handful of A-listers lead the charge in showcasing the must-have items, and this year will be no different. From Jacob Elordi in The Row to Kendall Jenner in Alaïa, I'm betting on the five predictions below.

1. Jacob Elordi x The Row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes; Elordi is the king of wearing a very cool bag, seen in the Andiamo at the peak of its entry in society. I've been wondering what his next purchase might be. I have a really good feeling that the Margaux bag from The Row is up next for him.

Shop the Look:

The Row Ew Margaux Bag in Leather £6310 SHOP NOW

The Row Brown EW Margaux Tote Bag £6835 SHOP NOW

The Row Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather £3980 SHOP NOW

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather £4810 SHOP NOW

2. Sabrina Carpenter x Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When I think of Sabrina Carpenter, I think of the "pretty things" trend, with ribbons, bows, and "more is more" being at the centre of her closet. Of course, if she hasn't already purchased the satin Prada mules, they're coming her way.

Shop the Look:

PRADA Prada Satin Mules £835 SHOP NOW

Prada Satin Mules £860 SHOP NOW

Prada Satin High-Heeled Mules £860 SHOP NOW

Prada Satin Mules £820 SHOP NOW

3. Jennifer Lawrence x Hermès

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If you're in the market for an Hermès bag, you'll need to move fast if you'd like to get your hands on this one. The printed silk material has a vintage feel to it that will guarantee compliments, and since Jennifer Lawrence is on top of everything, I'm sure this bag will be in her possession very soon.

Shop the Look:

Hermès Balusoie Bag Blue Du Nord & Blue Indigo £3950 SHOP NOW

Hermès Silk Vanity Case £2687 SHOP NOW

4. Lily-Rose Depp x Miu Miu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: With her being the epitome of "chic French woman meets L.A.," there's no cool sneaker style that probably hasn't graced the toes of Lily-Rose Depp. I'd be shocked to hear it if she isn't already thinking about the New Balance x Miu Miu collab that every fashion person is clamouring over.

Shop the Look:

Miu Miu x New Balance 530 SL Sneakers £780 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu x New Balance 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers £690 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu x New Balance Denim Sneakers £700 SHOP NOW

5. Kendall Jenner x Alaïa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Long and sleek silhouettes look absolutely killer on Jenner, and she never fails to pull out a dress that has me running toward my laptop to ID it and add it to my cart. Her next purchase? I'm convinced one of these Alaïa dresses will be the next one on her list.

Shop the Look:

ALAÏA Sleeveless Turtleneck Jersey Maxi Dress £2290 SHOP NOW

ALAIA Corset-Panel Semi-Sheer Mesh Maxi Dress £1690 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Open-Back Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress £1600 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Archetypes Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress £2740 SHOP NOW