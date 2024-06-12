Prediction: These 5 Celebs Will Have Invested In These New It Buys by Summer
I like to daydream about being a stylist. Taking my favourite celebrity's sense of style and imbuing it with It buys that I think they'll love would be a dream come true. Instead of waiting for these celebrities to hire me, I decided I'm going to take matters into my own hands. Now that summer has nearly arrived, the fashion world is buzzing with anticipation—not just for the trends that will dominate the streets but also for the celebrities who will set them. What will they be wearing? At dinners and Pilates classes alike, we're all buzzing across the room with our predictions.
Every year, a handful of A-listers lead the charge in showcasing the must-have items, and this year will be no different. From Jacob Elordi in The Row to Kendall Jenner in Alaïa, I'm betting on the five predictions below.
1. Jacob Elordi x The Row
Style Notes; Elordi is the king of wearing a very cool bag, seen in the Andiamo at the peak of its entry in society. I've been wondering what his next purchase might be. I have a really good feeling that the Margaux bag from The Row is up next for him.
2. Sabrina Carpenter x Prada
Style Notes: When I think of Sabrina Carpenter, I think of the "pretty things" trend, with ribbons, bows, and "more is more" being at the centre of her closet. Of course, if she hasn't already purchased the satin Prada mules, they're coming her way.
3. Jennifer Lawrence x Hermès
Style Notes: If you're in the market for an Hermès bag, you'll need to move fast if you'd like to get your hands on this one. The printed silk material has a vintage feel to it that will guarantee compliments, and since Jennifer Lawrence is on top of everything, I'm sure this bag will be in her possession very soon.
4. Lily-Rose Depp x Miu Miu
Style Notes: With her being the epitome of "chic French woman meets L.A.," there's no cool sneaker style that probably hasn't graced the toes of Lily-Rose Depp. I'd be shocked to hear it if she isn't already thinking about the New Balance x Miu Miu collab that every fashion person is clamouring over.
5. Kendall Jenner x Alaïa
Style Notes: Long and sleek silhouettes look absolutely killer on Jenner, and she never fails to pull out a dress that has me running toward my laptop to ID it and add it to my cart. Her next purchase? I'm convinced one of these Alaïa dresses will be the next one on her list.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.