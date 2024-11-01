Hold the Black Leggings—This Colour Is Much More 2025
As someone who wears black leggings every single time I go for a workout, I can attest that it gets kind of boring. Sure, black leggings are flattering, chic, and versatile, but trend-forward they are not. After seeing the spring/summer 2025 runways, I'm tempted to mix things up a bit and am even more so tempted after seeing the legging colour Olivia Wilde just wore.
While exiting a workout class in L.A. this week, Wilde was photographed wearing a white vest top and trainers with a pair of red leggings. This called to mind two very influential S/S 25 runway collections, both of which featured red leggings on the runway: Miu Miu and Ferragamo. And just like that, I'm shopping for a pair of red leggings for myself. It's worth mentioning that while red has been quite trendy in recent seasons, it's one of those colour trends that's classic, so it's never going away.
Keep scrolling to see red leggings on Olivia Wilde and the S/S 2025 runways, and shop the best pairs for yourself.
On Olivia Wilde
On the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Runway
On the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 Runway
Shop the Best Red Leggings on the Internet
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
-
I Hate to Say It But I’m Bored of My Beige Coat—6 Trending Colours I’m Seriously Tempted By
I never said we were monogamous.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Free People Just Dropped Its Most Sophisticated Collection to Date—Here's Everything I'm Considering
Sponsor Content Created With Free People
By Humaa Hussain