Hold the Black Leggings—This Colour Is Much More 2025

As someone who wears black leggings every single time I go for a workout, I can attest that it gets kind of boring. Sure, black leggings are flattering, chic, and versatile, but trend-forward they are not. After seeing the spring/summer 2025 runways, I'm tempted to mix things up a bit and am even more so tempted after seeing the legging colour Olivia Wilde just wore.

While exiting a workout class in L.A. this week, Wilde was photographed wearing a white vest top and trainers with a pair of red leggings. This called to mind two very influential S/S 25 runway collections, both of which featured red leggings on the runway: Miu Miu and Ferragamo. And just like that, I'm shopping for a pair of red leggings for myself. It's worth mentioning that while red has been quite trendy in recent seasons, it's one of those colour trends that's classic, so it's never going away.

Keep scrolling to see red leggings on Olivia Wilde and the S/S 2025 runways, and shop the best pairs for yourself.

On Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the Best Red Leggings on the Internet

FP Movement Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings £88 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging in Red Hot Summer £98 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25” Pockets £118 SHOP NOW

Adanola Ultimate Leggings in Classic Red £40 SHOP NOW

Gap Gapfit High Rise Power Full Length Leggings in Modern Red £45 SHOP NOW

SOFTSAIL High Waist Workout Leggings £12 £9 SHOP NOW