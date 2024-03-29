Zoe Saldana Just Made This Controversial Bag Trend Look Incredibly Chic

On the impracticality scale from one to ten, teeny tiny bags are hovering around a nine. Most don't even fit an iPhone. You're lucky if you can get a lipstick and a credit card in there. As someone who doesn't travel very lightly, they're usually a no-go for me. But after seeing Zoe Saldana carry one yesterday in NYC while promoting her new film The Absence of Eden, I might need to sacrifice some of my belongings while on the go so that I, too, can look as chic as she did.

Saldana opted for a minuscule crossbody Chanel bag, which she paired with a gray maxi coat, baggy jeans, and white sneakers. Even though oversized bags are trending hard right now, comically small bags are a Gen-Z favorite, and plenty of designer brands are churning them out—Chanel included.

With that, keep scrolling to shop tiny bags that are as chic as Saldana's.

Shop Micro-Mini Bags

Wander Matelassé Nppa Leather Micro Hobo Bag

Le Chiquito Linen Top Handle Bag

Allora Micro Tote

Mini Wavy Dinky Bag With Crossbody Strap In Coachtopia Leather

Micro Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo

Devana Small Silk and Crocheted Cotton-Blend and Leather Tote

Micro 1969 Crossbody Bag

Jodie Candy Micro Mini Knotted Intrecciato Leather Tote

Tropicalia Mini Leather-Trimmed Embellished Satin Tote

Quilted Leather Micro Bag

Le Coeur Cloche Bag

Hourglass Mini Croc-Effect Leather Tote

