Zoe Saldana Just Made This Controversial Bag Trend Look Incredibly Chic
On the impracticality scale from one to ten, teeny tiny bags are hovering around a nine. Most don't even fit an iPhone. You're lucky if you can get a lipstick and a credit card in there. As someone who doesn't travel very lightly, they're usually a no-go for me. But after seeing Zoe Saldana carry one yesterday in NYC while promoting her new film The Absence of Eden, I might need to sacrifice some of my belongings while on the go so that I, too, can look as chic as she did.
Saldana opted for a minuscule crossbody Chanel bag, which she paired with a gray maxi coat, baggy jeans, and white sneakers. Even though oversized bags are trending hard right now, comically small bags are a Gen-Z favorite, and plenty of designer brands are churning them out—Chanel included.
With that, keep scrolling to shop tiny bags that are as chic as Saldana's.
On Zoe Saldana: Chanel bag
Shop Micro-Mini Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trendy Red Flats Everyone Wants in Their Closet
Including this editor.
By Allyson Payer
-
18 Timeless Designer Bags and Shoes That Are Worth Saving Up For
Long-lasting luxury.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zendaya Wore a Plunging V-Neck Gown With a Thigh-High Slit on the Red Carpet
Perfect.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Transformation of Sydney Sweeney
You've never seen the 26-year-old quite like this.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kelly Rutherford Wore the Bag Brand Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Both Love
XOXO.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing This Jacket Trend for All of Her NYC Date Nights
It's ideal for spring.
By Allyson Payer
-
Anne Hathaway Wore a Crystal-Covered Micro Minidress With Platforms During SXSW
It's a combo she's come to love.
By Eliza Huber
-
Elle Fanning Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend That Could Replace Basic Loafers
Ready for a change?
By Allyson Payer