6 Easy High Summer Outfit Ideas That Include Pants

Natalie Cantell
By
published

fashion influencer Lucy Williams in Europe wearing printed pants, a black tank, and sunglasses

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Hi, I’m a pants person. Not exclusively (as proven by my recent hype of a particularly great Mango skirt), but if my friends were to randomly conjure a picture of me in their mind, I’d likely be wearing, as one's parents might say, a nice pair of slacks. Look closer and they'd be nicely tailored, with a relaxed fit and a length that allows me to wear them with all my favorite flat footwear.

In happy news for my fellow trouser-lovers who are seeking a little outfit inspo, I’ve curated a slew of excellent pant-centric looks from some of my favorite follows. Here are six great styling ideas to keep your summer wardrobe inspired, complete with some excellent pairs of trousers I either own or currently have my eye on.

Courtney Grow stepping into a cafe wearing red pants and a relaxed white tee, carrying a black tote

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

The caption to Courtney Grow's Instagram post sharing this look is, "What if stepping outside my comfort zone leads to an even comfier zone?"—and that honestly sums up this slouchy, punchy, red trouser moment better than any styling commentary I can add.

Light Twill Suiting Relaxed Pleated Pants
GANNI
Light Twill Suiting Relaxed Pleated Pants

Cotton-Linen Round-Neck Knitted Sweater
MANGO
Cotton-Linen Round-Neck Knitted Sweater

Cotton Boxy Crew Tee
perfectwhitetee
Cotton Boxy Crew Tee

Mesh Ballet Flat
Zara
Mesh Ballet Flat

Idaho Xl Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Tote
THE ROW
Idaho Xl Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Tote

Sylvie Mus on the streets of Paris wearing black capri pants, black kitten heels, and a black summer blazer, holding a black clutch

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Sylvie Mus is notorious for capturing chic, neutral looks on the street of Paris, staying true to her personal style while integrating just a few of each season's buzziest pieces. Capris are having a big moment this summer, but this tailored, all-black outfit keeps everything feeling classic rather than too trendy.

Posie Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Posie Pedal Pusher Pant

MW, Single-Breasted Blazer
MW
Single-Breasted Blazer

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

Feria Faux Leather Clutch
MANGO
Feria Faux Leather Clutch

Bubble Hoop Earrings
By Adina Eden
Bubble Hoop Earrings

I'm sorry to report that these Massimo Dutti pants are currently sold out in every size but one, but happy to share that this extremely chill summer look is just as good with any printed alternative. In more good news, I've discovered that Khaite's ribbed knit tanks are (surprise, surprise) fantastic, and minimalist leather flip-flops continue to make everything better.

Corey Lynn Calter Printed Wide-Leg Trousers
Corey Lynn Calter
Corey Lynn Calter Printed Wide-Leg Trousers

Johnnie Ribbed-Knit Tank
KHAITE
Johnnie Ribbed-Knit Tank

Bamboo Triple Jump Small Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Bamboo Triple Jump Small Woven Leather Tote

Whirlpool Sunglasses
AIRE
Whirlpool Sunglasses

Leather Flip Flops
St. Agni
Leather Flip Flops

Cass Dimicco sitting outside wearing a blue striped button-down shirt, cream tailored trousers, and ecru belt with a gold buckle, and rectangular brown sunglasses

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

If your energy is July in Lake Como but your reality is three days a week in the office, Cass Dimicco's style is a great place to land. We love tailored creamy trousers with an equally creamy belt, and there's nothing like a striped button-down paired with no-nonsense, post-swim hair and sunglasses.

Double Pleat Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Double Pleat Wide Leg Pants

Carter Belt
Lovestrength
Carter Belt

Organic Cotton Big Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Big Shirt

Oval Sunglasses
H&M
Oval Sunglasses

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

fashion influencer Marina Torres carrying a raffia tote and wearing black linen summer pants, a tie-front top, red bikini and red Havaiana flip-flops

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

I'm sure we're past the point of me needing to convince you of the benefits of a great pair of black linen pants, but I'm dropping in Marina's Torres's look as a friendly little reminder. I also can't stop talking about this Havaianas trend that dominated my trip to Spain, and I'm into this old-school red pair as another little nod to the color we still can't stop wearing.

Asos Design Curve Wide Leg Pull on Pants With Linen in Black
ASOS Curve
Asos Design Curve Wide Leg Pull on Pants With Linen in Black

Chiara Top
JBQ
Chiara Top

Perfect String Bikini Top
J. Crew
Perfect String Bikini Top

+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Top Sandal
Havaianas
Top Sandal

Clare Most taking a mirror selfie wearing green cargo pants, a white strapless top, flat strappy sandals, and carrying a black Chanel shoulder bag

(Image credit: @clare_most)

There are some outfits that really just get you through a season, and are perfect for throwing on when you want to be chill but tidy. The vibes of a strapless white top are always immaculate, and dress up a '90s-inspired cargo pant perfectly. Add strappy black sandals and a polished shoulder bag, and that's all we need to say about that.

Baggy Cargo
LEVI'S
Baggy Cargo

Dorian Gathered Linen-Blend Strapless Top
SIR
Dorian Gathered Linen-Blend Strapless Top

Noor Ankle Strap Sandal
Loeffler Randall
Noor Ankle Strap Sandal

Shades of Sea Triple-Layer Necklace
Anthropologie
Shades of Sea Triple-Layer Necklace

Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag

