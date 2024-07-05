6 Easy High Summer Outfit Ideas That Include Pants
Hi, I’m a pants person. Not exclusively (as proven by my recent hype of a particularly great Mango skirt), but if my friends were to randomly conjure a picture of me in their mind, I’d likely be wearing, as one's parents might say, a nice pair of slacks. Look closer and they'd be nicely tailored, with a relaxed fit and a length that allows me to wear them with all my favorite flat footwear.
In happy news for my fellow trouser-lovers who are seeking a little outfit inspo, I’ve curated a slew of excellent pant-centric looks from some of my favorite follows. Here are six great styling ideas to keep your summer wardrobe inspired, complete with some excellent pairs of trousers I either own or currently have my eye on.
The caption to Courtney Grow's Instagram post sharing this look is, "What if stepping outside my comfort zone leads to an even comfier zone?"—and that honestly sums up this slouchy, punchy, red trouser moment better than any styling commentary I can add.
Sylvie Mus is notorious for capturing chic, neutral looks on the street of Paris, staying true to her personal style while integrating just a few of each season's buzziest pieces. Capris are having a big moment this summer, but this tailored, all-black outfit keeps everything feeling classic rather than too trendy.
I'm sorry to report that these Massimo Dutti pants are currently sold out in every size but one, but happy to share that this extremely chill summer look is just as good with any printed alternative. In more good news, I've discovered that Khaite's ribbed knit tanks are (surprise, surprise) fantastic, and minimalist leather flip-flops continue to make everything better.
If your energy is July in Lake Como but your reality is three days a week in the office, Cass Dimicco's style is a great place to land. We love tailored creamy trousers with an equally creamy belt, and there's nothing like a striped button-down paired with no-nonsense, post-swim hair and sunglasses.
I'm sure we're past the point of me needing to convince you of the benefits of a great pair of black linen pants, but I'm dropping in Marina's Torres's look as a friendly little reminder. I also can't stop talking about this Havaianas trend that dominated my trip to Spain, and I'm into this old-school red pair as another little nod to the color we still can't stop wearing.
There are some outfits that really just get you through a season, and are perfect for throwing on when you want to be chill but tidy. The vibes of a strapless white top are always immaculate, and dress up a '90s-inspired cargo pant perfectly. Add strappy black sandals and a polished shoulder bag, and that's all we need to say about that.
Natalie leads the style direction for the all content we create in partnership with our friends at various brands plus the legendary team of editors who work on those shoots and stories. She loves collaborating and storytelling, so it's a really fun role for her. It's also the first full-time job she's ever had! She started out in her career as a very mediocre model who agreed to her first styling job to impress a photographer she had a crush on, which led her down a happy path of contributing to Vogue Australia and working as a stylist, fashion writer, and creative director for all sorts of brands and titles. She has a bachelor of communications, but most of her career opportunities came up thanks to some fleeting and accidental street style moments. She's been at Who What Wear for three and a half years and still loves to work as a freelance consultant with brands and designers to shoot their campaigns in NYC. She's originally from New Zealand, and Bondi Beach is her second home, but like just about every other 20-something, she fell in love with New York at some point. She lives in Williamsburg with her fiancé and their weird little dog, Ruby. If you ever need reccies for feel-good fashion, legit coffee spots, politics podcasts, or non-intimidating yoga studios, she's very much your girl.
-
I Swung By the Madewell Store in Williamsburg—26 Chic Things I Could've Bought on the Spot
Might I add that they're all under $200?
By Natalie Cantell
-
10 Shorts-and-Shoe Pairings Fashion People Are Wearing This Summer
Which combo will you try?
By Judith Jones
-
4 Chic Outfit Combinations That Will Be the Foundation of My Summer Wardrobe
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
My Friend Wants to Shop at Ref and Spend $200 at Most—I Sent Her These 32 Items
Her order confirmation was all the payment I needed.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
25 Effortlessly Elegant Free People Dresses That Were Made for Summer
All under $150.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Here Are 9 Ways to Instantly Elevate Your Favorite Denim Cutoff Shorts
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These Good American New Arrivals Are So Pretty—25 Styles I'm Really Into
Everything you'll need for a summer wardrobe refresh.
By Chichi Offor
-
The One Trend J.Lo Wears in Both L.A. and Paris
It works anywhere.
By Drew Elovitz