As someone who has a white pedicure all year round, I'm ready to bare my toes as soon as someone says "let's book a flight somewhere hot". As a summer person, the answer to a trip to somewhere warm will always be "YES", so while I wait for an upcoming holiday, I'm relying on the UK to pull through with sunny days. Luckily, with a heatwave on the horizon, so it's all systems go when it comes to planning warm-weather outfits. But only the ones that are worthy of forcing my boyfriend to take a picture of me in will do, so they have to be good.
With plenty of summer outfit inspiration already on Instagram, I want to show you the 5 summer looks I plan on copying. And to do so, they require putting trainers, ballet flats and slipper shoes to one side, in favour of summer's hero shoe: sandals. But which styles are trending in 2026? Rope iterations are being added to shorts, wedge thongs are paired with nostalgia-inducing dresses and trousers, and the humble flip- flop never fails when added to sporty shorts. Sound good? Keep scrolling to see the key sandal styles everyone is backing this summer, and the outfits to style them with—according to the chicest women on my feed.
1. Flip Flops + Sporty Shorts + Fine Knit Top
Style Notes: Rubber, jelly, suede or leather—it doesn't matter as long as they're a simple flip flop. The minimalist '90s silhouette never fails to be a summer hero, so if it isn't broke, right? Vanessa matches her brown pair to sporty Adidas shorts (yep, they're back once again) and I love how they look with a loose-fit knit top.
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Shop the Look:
Nobodys Child
Brown Suede Flip Flops
This suede iteration looks so polished.
Adidas Originals
X Asos Three Stripe Sprinter Shorts in Brown
Love the navy contrast on this pair.
Reformation
Elliot Boucle Crew
So sleek over a bikini top.
ANNI LU
18ct Gold-Plated Golden Shell Pendant Necklace
This screams 'summer' from all angles.
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Swing Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
At the top of my summer wish list is this Loewe x Paula's Ibiza bag. I'm in love.
2. Thong Wedges + Linen Dress + Olive Jeans
Style Notes: The art of summer layering is a true skill, and London-girl Chloe has mastered it. I remember wearing dresses over trousers as a teenager, but that won't stop me trying it out once again after seeing how this linen dress looks over olive green jeans. When it comes to sandals, heeled thongs have also been given a throwback feel with wedges being key this summer. 13-year-old me approves of this whole look.
Shop the Look:
Le Monde Beryl
Micro Wedge Thong-Strap Leather Sandals
They're the ultimate '90s revival, and I'm so here for it.
MANGO
A-Line Linen Dress
Just embrace the creases considering it's 100% linen.
M&S
Pure Cotton Crease Front Barrel Leg Trousers
The four lengths of M&S trousers—extra short, petite, regular and long—always sells them to me.
Reformation
Lucia Tote Bag
This also comes in zebra, FYI.
Jimmy Fairly
Oval Sunglasses
Fresh from the new Jimmy Fairly x Missoma collab.
3. Snake Print Sandals + Bandeau Top + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Massimo Dutti's snake print sandals went viral a few years ago, and all forms are back for summer 2026. While antelope and cow prints have been big for spring, for summer, python print is slipping into our wardrobes and a subtle sandal is the easiest way to wear it. See how good they look with wide-leg trousers and a bandeau?
Shop the Look:
Khaite
Loop 35 Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
I would also wear these to a wedding.
ASOS DESIGN
Mix & Match Cotton Crinkle Asymmetric Bandeau Top in Green
Chartreuse green is one of the colours of the season.