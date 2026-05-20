I'm a Summer Person—5 Sandals I'll be Wearing This Season with Every Warm-Weather Look

Flip-flops never fail, nostalgic wedges are back, and snake print is updating every summer outfit in 2026.

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Influencers wearing sandals summer 2026
(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt @styleidealist @vanessaroseblair)
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As someone who has a white pedicure all year round, I'm ready to bare my toes as soon as someone says "let's book a flight somewhere hot". As a summer person, the answer to a trip to somewhere warm will always be "YES", so while I wait for an upcoming holiday, I'm relying on the UK to pull through with sunny days. Luckily, with a heatwave on the horizon, so it's all systems go when it comes to planning warm-weather outfits. But only the ones that are worthy of forcing my boyfriend to take a picture of me in will do, so they have to be good.

With plenty of summer outfit inspiration already on Instagram, I want to show you the 5 summer looks I plan on copying. And to do so, they require putting trainers, ballet flats and slipper shoes to one side, in favour of summer's hero shoe: sandals. But which styles are trending in 2026? Rope iterations are being added to shorts, wedge thongs are paired with nostalgia-inducing dresses and trousers, and the humble flip- flop never fails when added to sporty shorts. Sound good? Keep scrolling to see the key sandal styles everyone is backing this summer, and the outfits to style them with—according to the chicest women on my feed.

1. Flip Flops + Sporty Shorts + Fine Knit Top

Vanessa wearing flip flops

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

Style Notes: Rubber, jelly, suede or leather—it doesn't matter as long as they're a simple flip flop. The minimalist '90s silhouette never fails to be a summer hero, so if it isn't broke, right? Vanessa matches her brown pair to sporty Adidas shorts (yep, they're back once again) and I love how they look with a loose-fit knit top.

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2. Thong Wedges + Linen Dress + Olive Jeans

Chloe wearing wedge thong sandals

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: The art of summer layering is a true skill, and London-girl Chloe has mastered it. I remember wearing dresses over trousers as a teenager, but that won't stop me trying it out once again after seeing how this linen dress looks over olive green jeans. When it comes to sandals, heeled thongs have also been given a throwback feel with wedges being key this summer. 13-year-old me approves of this whole look.

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3. Snake Print Sandals + Bandeau Top + Wide-Leg Trousers

Karina wearing snake print shoes

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Massimo Dutti's snake print sandals went viral a few years ago, and all forms are back for summer 2026. While antelope and cow prints have been big for spring, for summer, python print is slipping into our wardrobes and a subtle sandal is the easiest way to wear it. See how good they look with wide-leg trousers and a bandeau?

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