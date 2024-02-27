I’m Starting My Swimwear Shopping Early—These 30 Chic Pieces Are In My Cart RN
After months of complaining about the cold weather and as March is approaching I think we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, the beginning of spring. I’m a warm weather person, so I am counting down the days until it’s spring in New York and I can put away my chunky sweaters and boots and pull out my sundresses and sandals. Now I know I may be getting ahead of myself, but spring being on the horizon is already getting me excited for the season after and I’m already on the hunt for the chicest swimwear pieces for summer 2024. I rounded up 30 of the most stylish suits on the market from brands we love like Oseree, Same, Missoni, and so many more. I’d act fast, these suits are flying off the virtual shelves.
Keep scrolling to get your hands on these stellar swim picks.
Oseree is always at the top of my list for when I want stellar swimsuits. Especially when traveling somewhere warm where I'm planning on having a good time on the beach like Ibiza or Miami.
I wore a Riot Swim one piece on my latest vacation and got so many compliments. All of their suits look so good in person.
Christopher Esber bikini's are so stylish, I'm obsessed with this white one.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
-
Lily James Debuted Prada's 2024 It Bag in the Departure Area of Milan's Airport
Consider it TSA approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Miami Wellness Expert—10 Skin and Fashion Faves for Any Beach Vacation
Sana Skin Studio's It-girl founder shares her secrets.
By Ana Escalante