I’m Starting My Swimwear Shopping Early—These 30 Chic Pieces Are In My Cart RN

(Image credit: @jourdansloane)

After months of complaining about the cold weather and as March is approaching I think we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, the beginning of spring. I’m a warm weather person, so I am counting down the days until it’s spring in New York and I can put away my chunky sweaters and boots and pull out my sundresses and sandals. Now I know I may be getting ahead of myself, but spring being on the horizon is already getting me excited for the season after and I’m already on the hunt for the chicest swimwear pieces for summer 2024. I rounded up 30 of the most stylish suits on the market from brands we love like Oseree, Same, Missoni, and so many more. I’d act fast, these suits are flying off the virtual shelves.

Keep scrolling to get your hands on these stellar swim picks.

Oseree Lumire Underwired Maillot $270 SHOP NOW Oseree is always at the top of my list for when I want stellar swimsuits. Especially when traveling somewhere warm where I'm planning on having a good time on the beach like Ibiza or Miami.

Same Rose Cutout Swimsuit $480 SHOP NOW

Hunza G Gina Bikini $230 SHOP NOW I swear by a black string bikini.

Beach Riot Jessica Bikini Top $148 SHOP NOW This one stopped me dead in my tracks, I'm obsessed.

Beach Riot Vanessa Bikini Bottoms $98 SHOP NOW Style with the top above.

Missoni Bikini Set $590 SHOP NOW This bikini just told me to book a trip to Europe this summer.

STAUD Alexis Triangle Top $95 SHOP NOW I'll admit it, I have a bit of a Staud swimwear obsession.

STAUD Sisley String Bottoms $94 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this suit.

STAUD Rhett Bikini Top $160 SHOP NOW Not your average black bikini.

STAUD Flourish High Rise Bikini Bottoms $110 SHOP NOW How adorable are these?

Ulla Johnson Santorini Bikini Top $170 SHOP NOW

Ulla Johnson Dani Bikini Bottoms $130 SHOP NOW

Lemlem Elene One Piece $250 SHOP NOW I always have a good one piece in my swimwear rotation.

Oseree Lumire Sporty Bikini Set $240 SHOP NOW How pretty is this hue of green?

CAROLINE CONSTAS Sailor One Piece $395 SHOP NOW Filing this under: old money swimwear.

Hunza G Juno Bikini $245 SHOP NOW

Riot Swim Echo One Piece $150 SHOP NOW I wore a Riot Swim one piece on my latest vacation and got so many compliments. All of their suits look so good in person.

Marysia Antibes Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top $165 SHOP NOW

Marysia Antibes Scalloped Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms $165 SHOP NOW

Toteme Scoop-Neck Swimsuit $240 SHOP NOW A Toteme one piece? It doesn't get much more "rich mom" than that.

Same Floral-Appliqué Triangle Bikini Top $185 SHOP NOW

Same 90s Floral-Appliqué Bikini Bottoms $175 SHOP NOW

Gucci Embellished Halterneck Swimsuit $1100 SHOP NOW The designer one piece of my dreams.

Christopher Esber Ruched Prong Bandeau Bikini Top $145 SHOP NOW Christopher Esber bikini's are so stylish, I'm obsessed with this white one.

Christopher Esber Orbit Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms $145 SHOP NOW

MONTCE Euro Bow Bikini Top $94 SHOP NOW If you haven't tried a Montce bikini, run don't walk.

MONTCE Lulu Rib Bikini Bottoms $92 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for a black bikini.

L Space Hazel Ribbed Bikini Top $92 SHOP NOW I love the black piping on this white bikini.

L Space Nora Bitsy Bikini Bottoms $99 SHOP NOW I'm here for the higher waist line.