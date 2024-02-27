I’m Starting My Swimwear Shopping Early—These 30 Chic Pieces Are In My Cart RN

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

sun hat

(Image credit: @jourdansloane)

After months of complaining about the cold weather and as March is approaching I think we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, the beginning of spring. I’m a warm weather person, so I am counting down the days until it’s spring in New York and I can put away my chunky sweaters and boots and pull out my sundresses and sandals. Now I know I may be getting ahead of myself, but spring being on the horizon is already getting me excited for the season after and I’m already on the hunt for the chicest swimwear pieces for summer 2024. I rounded up 30 of the most stylish suits on the market from brands we love like Oseree, Same, Missoni, and so many more. I’d act fast, these suits are flying off the virtual shelves.

Keep scrolling to get your hands on these stellar swim picks.

Lumire Underwired Maillot
Oseree
Lumire Underwired Maillot

Oseree is always at the top of my list for when I want stellar swimsuits. Especially when traveling somewhere warm where I'm planning on having a good time on the beach like Ibiza or Miami.

Rose Cutout Swimsuit
Same
Rose Cutout Swimsuit

Gina Bikini
Hunza G
Gina Bikini

I swear by a black string bikini.

Jessica Bikini Top
Beach Riot
Jessica Bikini Top

This one stopped me dead in my tracks, I'm obsessed.

Vanessa Bikini Bottoms
Beach Riot
Vanessa Bikini Bottoms

Style with the top above.

Bikini Set
Missoni
Bikini Set

This bikini just told me to book a trip to Europe this summer.

Alexis Triangle Top
STAUD
Alexis Triangle Top

I'll admit it, I have a bit of a Staud swimwear obsession.

Sisley String Bottoms
STAUD
Sisley String Bottoms

I'm obsessed with this suit.

Rhett Bikini Top
STAUD
Rhett Bikini Top

Not your average black bikini.

Flourish High Rise Bikini Bottoms
STAUD
Flourish High Rise Bikini Bottoms

How adorable are these?

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson
Santorini Bikini Top

ulla Johnson
Ulla Johnson
Dani Bikini Bottoms

Elene One Piece
Lemlem
Elene One Piece

I always have a good one piece in my swimwear rotation.

Lumire Sporty Bikini Set
Oseree
Lumire Sporty Bikini Set

How pretty is this hue of green?

Sailor One Piece
CAROLINE CONSTAS
Sailor One Piece

Filing this under: old money swimwear.

Juno Bikini
Hunza G
Juno Bikini

Echo One Piece
Riot Swim
Echo One Piece

I wore a Riot Swim one piece on my latest vacation and got so many compliments. All of their suits look so good in person.

Antibes Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top
Marysia
Antibes Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top

Antibes Scalloped Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms
Marysia
Antibes Scalloped Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms

Scoop-Neck Swimsuit
Toteme
Scoop-Neck Swimsuit

A Toteme one piece? It doesn't get much more "rich mom" than that.

Floral-Appliqué Triangle Bikini Top
Same
Floral-Appliqué Triangle Bikini Top

90s Floral-Appliqué Bikini Bottoms
Same
90s Floral-Appliqué Bikini Bottoms

Embellished Halterneck Swimsuit
Gucci
Embellished Halterneck Swimsuit

The designer one piece of my dreams.

Ruched Prong Bandeau Bikini Top
Christopher Esber
Ruched Prong Bandeau Bikini Top

Christopher Esber bikini's are so stylish, I'm obsessed with this white one.

Orbit Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms
Christopher Esber
Orbit Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms

Euro Bow Bikini Top
MONTCE
Euro Bow Bikini Top

If you haven't tried a Montce bikini, run don't walk.

Lulu Rib Bikini Bottoms
MONTCE
Lulu Rib Bikini Bottoms

I'm a sucker for a black bikini.

Hazel Ribbed Bikini Top
L Space
Hazel Ribbed Bikini Top

I love the black piping on this white bikini.

Nora Bitsy Bikini Bottoms
L Space
Nora Bitsy Bikini Bottoms

I'm here for the higher waist line.

Disco Bikini
Oséree
Disco Bikini

Ibiza anyone?

