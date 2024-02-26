I'm Emerging From Winter Hibernation Thanks to These Spring Fashion and Beauty Finds

Anneliese Henderson
By Anneliese Henderson
published

fashion editor in strapless dress

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

Even though I'm a fashion editor, each year, there comes a time when I'm just done with shopping. It's always around the same time in January or February—after the craziness of holiday shopping. For one, my bank account is hurting, but truthfully, the main reason is my refusal to buy any more winter clothes. I really only want it to be cold in November and December, and by the time the new year rolls around, I need that L.A. sunshine. Over the past few years, L.A. hasn't given us the winters we deserve, but spring is coming, and the weather is heating up.

After popping online this week, I found some exceptional fashion and beauty finds that slowly began to take me out of winter hibernation. And by the time I'd opened my 30th tab, I was in full shopping mode again. Cute straw bags! Woven belts! Glowy sunscreen! Oh, they're all in my cart. Want to take a peek? Keep scrolling for my picks.

Diorsignature B5i 51mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Dior
DiorSignature B5I Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Sunshine, I'm looking at you.

Le Jardin De Monsieur Li Eau De Toilette
HERMÈS
Le Jardin De Monsieur Li Eau De Toilette

Doesn't the name sound delightfully springy?

Daphne Long Waisted Blazer
SHANI
Daphne Long Waisted Blazer

Okay, this butter yellow is to die for.

Tommy Floral Beaded Shoulder Bag
Staud
Tommy Floral Beaded Shoulder Bag

How cute is this floral beading?

Suvi Floral Dress
Reformation
Suvi Floral Dress

Obsessed is an understatement when it comes to this print.

Mariana Crepe Vest
Rag & Bone
Mariana Crepe Vest

It's giving rich.

the Margot High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Joe's
The Margot High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

I love a good dark-wash jean in the spring. When paired with a light linen top and sandals, it's *chef's kiss.*

the Ex-Boyfriend Oversized Cotton Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Ex-Boyfriend Oversized Cotton Shirt

Can you tell I have a little thing for butter yellow?

Silk-Blend Ruffled Tulle Miniskirt
Loewe
Silk-Blend Ruffled Tulle Miniskirt

A girl can dream…

Melange Knit Embroidered Tank
Ganni
Melange Knit Embroidered Tank

Simple, easy, and very cute.

Nappa Leather Belt
Prada
Nappa Leather Belt

This woven leather!

shopping products for spring
Mango
Mini-Shopper With Rear Padlock

This looks designer.

shopping products for spring
Mango
Cowboy Leather Boots

I'm planning to wear these with all my spring dresses.

shopping products for spring
Mango
Short Handle Shopper Bag

Oversize shoppers are trending hard, and you'll want this under-$100 one.

shopping products for spring
Mango
Buttoned Cropped Jacket

Yes!

Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spf 40
Supergoop!
Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40

I'm dreaming of glowy, tan skin. This will get me there, even if the weather doesn't.

shopping products for spring
Mango
Striped Sweater With Zipper

A sweater in the spring is a must for unpredictable weather.

shopping products for spring
Madewell
Smocked-Waist Midi Dress in Stripe Seersucker

Classic.

shopping products for spring
Monday Swimwear
Hamptons Dress

This is the prettiest swim cover-up to ever exist.

shopping products for spring
White Barn
Fiji White Sands

If you don't have a few candles from Bath & Body Works around your house, prepare for a treat. It has the best fragrances, including this dreamy vacation-inspired one.

shopping products for spring
White Barn
Fresh Amalfi Lemon

And this one.

shopping products for spring
Zara
Denim TRF Dress

This denim is doing things for me.

Geometric Leather Wedge Sandals
Zara
Geometric Leather Wedge Sandals

Beyond.

Le Petit Panier Soli
Jacquemus
Le Petit Panier Soli

This is an excellent find at an excellent price, if I do say so myself.

Long Cover Up
Missoni
Long Cover Up

I've been dreaming of a Missoni cover-up.

shopping products for spring
Rag & Bone
Jade Rollable Hat

Cute.

Fleur D'oranger 27 Eau De Parfum
Le Labo
Fleur D'oranger 27 Eau De Parfum

I spritzed this in the store the other day, and it took me straight to the Amalfi Coast.

Game, Set, Match Body Lotion Spf 50
Eleven by Venus Williams
Game, Set, Match Body Lotion SPF 50

Venus Williams created a body lotion that doubles as sunscreen, and I'm sold.

Lucy Stretch Organic Cotton Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Stretch Organic Cotton Skirt

I already own this, so when I discovered it in my closet recently, I was beyond excited.

Roma 52mm Oval Sunglasses
Fendi
Roma Oval Sunglasses

Yes, please.

Anneliese Henderson
Anneliese Henderson
Senior Editor, Branded Content

Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.

Latest