I'm Emerging From Winter Hibernation Thanks to These Spring Fashion and Beauty Finds
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.
Even though I'm a fashion editor, each year, there comes a time when I'm just done with shopping. It's always around the same time in January or February—after the craziness of holiday shopping. For one, my bank account is hurting, but truthfully, the main reason is my refusal to buy any more winter clothes. I really only want it to be cold in November and December, and by the time the new year rolls around, I need that L.A. sunshine. Over the past few years, L.A. hasn't given us the winters we deserve, but spring is coming, and the weather is heating up.
After popping online this week, I found some exceptional fashion and beauty finds that slowly began to take me out of winter hibernation. And by the time I'd opened my 30th tab, I was in full shopping mode again. Cute straw bags! Woven belts! Glowy sunscreen! Oh, they're all in my cart. Want to take a peek? Keep scrolling for my picks.
I love a good dark-wash jean in the spring. When paired with a light linen top and sandals, it's *chef's kiss.*
Can you tell I have a little thing for butter yellow?
Oversize shoppers are trending hard, and you'll want this under-$100 one.
I'm dreaming of glowy, tan skin. This will get me there, even if the weather doesn't.
If you don't have a few candles from Bath & Body Works around your house, prepare for a treat. It has the best fragrances, including this dreamy vacation-inspired one.
This is an excellent find at an excellent price, if I do say so myself.
I spritzed this in the store the other day, and it took me straight to the Amalfi Coast.
Venus Williams created a body lotion that doubles as sunscreen, and I'm sold.
I already own this, so when I discovered it in my closet recently, I was beyond excited.
Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.