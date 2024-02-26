I'm Emerging From Winter Hibernation Thanks to These Spring Fashion and Beauty Finds

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

Even though I'm a fashion editor, each year, there comes a time when I'm just done with shopping. It's always around the same time in January or February—after the craziness of holiday shopping. For one, my bank account is hurting, but truthfully, the main reason is my refusal to buy any more winter clothes. I really only want it to be cold in November and December, and by the time the new year rolls around, I need that L.A. sunshine. Over the past few years, L.A. hasn't given us the winters we deserve, but spring is coming, and the weather is heating up.

After popping online this week, I found some exceptional fashion and beauty finds that slowly began to take me out of winter hibernation. And by the time I'd opened my 30th tab, I was in full shopping mode again. Cute straw bags! Woven belts! Glowy sunscreen! Oh, they're all in my cart. Want to take a peek? Keep scrolling for my picks.

Dior DiorSignature B5I Cat-Eye Sunglasses $590 SHOP NOW Sunshine, I'm looking at you.

HERMÈS Le Jardin De Monsieur Li Eau De Toilette $116 SHOP NOW Doesn't the name sound delightfully springy?

SHANI Daphne Long Waisted Blazer $229 SHOP NOW Okay, this butter yellow is to die for.

Staud Tommy Floral Beaded Shoulder Bag $295 SHOP NOW How cute is this floral beading?

Reformation Suvi Floral Dress $198 SHOP NOW Obsessed is an understatement when it comes to this print.

Rag & Bone Mariana Crepe Vest $298 SHOP NOW It's giving rich.

Joe's The Margot High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $218 SHOP NOW I love a good dark-wash jean in the spring. When paired with a light linen top and sandals, it's *chef's kiss.*

Favorite Daughter The Ex-Boyfriend Oversized Cotton Shirt $198 SHOP NOW Can you tell I have a little thing for butter yellow?

Loewe Silk-Blend Ruffled Tulle Miniskirt $1950 SHOP NOW A girl can dream…

Ganni Melange Knit Embroidered Tank $185 SHOP NOW Simple, easy, and very cute.

Prada Nappa Leather Belt $675 SHOP NOW This woven leather!

Mango Mini-Shopper With Rear Padlock $50 SHOP NOW This looks designer.

Mango Cowboy Leather Boots $200 $130 SHOP NOW I'm planning to wear these with all my spring dresses.

Mango Short Handle Shopper Bag $80 SHOP NOW Oversize shoppers are trending hard, and you'll want this under-$100 one.

Mango Buttoned Cropped Jacket $129 SHOP NOW Yes!

Supergoop! Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 $18 SHOP NOW I'm dreaming of glowy, tan skin. This will get me there, even if the weather doesn't.

Mango Striped Sweater With Zipper $60 SHOP NOW A sweater in the spring is a must for unpredictable weather.

Madewell Smocked-Waist Midi Dress in Stripe Seersucker $125 SHOP NOW Classic.

Monday Swimwear Hamptons Dress $320 SHOP NOW This is the prettiest swim cover-up to ever exist.

White Barn Fiji White Sands $27 $14 SHOP NOW If you don't have a few candles from Bath & Body Works around your house, prepare for a treat. It has the best fragrances, including this dreamy vacation-inspired one.

White Barn Fresh Amalfi Lemon $27 $14 SHOP NOW And this one.

Zara Denim TRF Dress $49 SHOP NOW This denim is doing things for me.

Zara Geometric Leather Wedge Sandals $70 SHOP NOW Beyond.

Jacquemus Le Petit Panier Soli $484 SHOP NOW This is an excellent find at an excellent price, if I do say so myself.

Missoni Long Cover Up $1200 SHOP NOW I've been dreaming of a Missoni cover-up.

Rag & Bone Jade Rollable Hat $198 SHOP NOW Cute.

Le Labo Fleur D'oranger 27 Eau De Parfum $99 SHOP NOW I spritzed this in the store the other day, and it took me straight to the Amalfi Coast.

Eleven by Venus Williams Game, Set, Match Body Lotion SPF 50 $38 SHOP NOW Venus Williams created a body lotion that doubles as sunscreen, and I'm sold.

Reformation Lucy Stretch Organic Cotton Skirt $198 SHOP NOW I already own this, so when I discovered it in my closet recently, I was beyond excited.