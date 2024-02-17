The Five Spring Makeup Trends to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)

I love experimenting with winter beauty trends, but it's spring that sparks my interest every year without fail. As the weather gets warmer and the daylight we're met with every day is extended, there's no better way to kick off a new season of creativity and exploration than playing with the makeup trends that become apparent before we even hit March. Before you start scrolling through TikTok and Pinterest in attempt to sniff out trends before they hit, scroll down for an insider look via celebrity makeup artist Brandy Allen and founder of LYS Beauty Tisha Thompson and the products they'll be using to bring the five biggest spring makeup trends to life.

A Skincare-Driven Base

Last year was all about using a skin-first approach to makeup to help create a glowing, even-toned complexion to build upon, and we'll certainly be seeing the same mindset continuing through this spring. "Glowing skin is expected to carry on from 2023 to 2024. The focus on radiance and healthy-appearing skin has been a well-loved trend, and I believe it's not done," predicts Allen. "I'm a huge fan of clinically proven skincare, and before makeup, skin should be radiant." We'll exclusively be using a lineup of skincare and makeup products that bring on the glow.

Neova Everyday Facial Fluid $56 SHOP NOW Designed for all skin types, the Everyday Facial Fluid offers optimal sun protection by playing defense against spectrum UVA/UVB rays and delivers long-lasting moisture. In addition to being lightweight and fast-absorbing, it's free of all oils and fragrances.

Neova Radiant Wash $45 SHOP NOW "For a novice new to glowing skin, I recommend Neova Radiant Wash for the mornings and evenings, followed by the Everyday Facial Fluid that offers sun protection SPF 44." — Allen

Neova Neova Night Therapy $114 SHOP NOW "At night, use the Night Therapy DNA Repair + Copper Peptide to repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin from the previous day and prepare for the next day." — Allen

Westmore Beauty Supreme Creme All Over Complexion Perfector $40 SHOP NOW "It is packed with skincare that helps the skin appear smooth and radiant. Its key ingredients are hyaluronic acid (boosts skin hydration), niacinamide (smooths and brightens), and vitamin E (rejuvenates and restores). Lastly, it has arnica, which soothes and calms inflammation and puffiness." — Allen

Thin and Full Eyebrows

"I'm also seeing more of the thin-brow trend from the '90s and 2000s. I remember in high school and college getting my brows waxed and threaded to have a snatched, clean, sleek brow," Allen says. "I've always regretted it thanks to fuller brows taking over. The current beauty trends lean more toward the fuller, natural-looking brow. But now I'm so proud to see people embracing their thinner brows." But don't reach for your tweezer just yet—Thompson predicts fashion people are still embracing full, fluffy brows, which can be achieved with a good brow pencil or pomade.

LYS Beauty Secure Brow Eyebrow Pencil $20 SHOP NOW "I find that pencils are more suitable for everyday, and the LYS Beauty Secure Brow Eyebrow Pencil is my latest staple. I also think services like brow lamination and microblading are here for the long run as well." — Thompson

Morphe Supreme Brow Sculpting and Shaping Wax $9 SHOP NOW To achieve an instant laminated brow look without the heavy price tag, use this clear, buildable gel by Morphe for lasting hold to help keep the brows in place. Formulated with hydrating meadowfoam seed oil, it will help you achieve gorgeous brows every time.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner $59 SHOP NOW Use RevitaLash's conditioning treatment to enhance and protect the lashes using a high-performing formula of biopeptin complex, peptides, and botanicals. It works to prevent breakage and brittleness while promoting improved flexibility, moisture, and shine.

Effortless Eyes

According to Thompson, barely there eye makeup looks à la the clean girl aesthetic will be dominating the beauty space once again this spring. "I think we're going to see an influx of people ditching false lashes and sticking to brown and black mascara on their natural lash hair. It gives a refreshing, youthful look to the face for those wanting to lean into that effortless makeup look. Plus, it's a little easier on the pockets for the mindful spenders out there," Thompson explains. It's time to retire your eyelash glue and invest in a multi-peptide lash serum to boost lash length and volume for a natural, easy-to-achieve look.

Wet n Wild High On Lash Eyelash Curler $2 SHOP NOW Wet n Wild's easy-to-use eyelash curler gently and precisely grabs and lifts the lashes without any snagging or tugging. Designed with versatility in mind, it's crafted with a bouncy silicone pad for a comfortable cushion and a design that works across all eye shapes for a lasting curl.

LYS Beauty Lash Confidence Curling & Lengthening Clean Mascara $19 SHOP NOW "I love all-in-one mascaras, and my go-to is the LYS Beauty Lash Confidence Mascara for its lengthening and curling abilities without overdrying my lashes." — Thompson

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara in Drift $20 SHOP NOW "The Tower28 MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara from Sephora is a multi-benefit option, and I love the shade Drift. It's a great, everyday brown color." — Thompson

Throwback Lip Looks

Both Allen and Thompson agree we'll be seeing modernized takes on throwback-inspired lip looks. "I think we'll see the return of dark lipstick. Think Monet McMichael's classic dark shade or deep browns, chestnuts, burgundy, and mauve tones," Thompson tells us. Allen raises another trend to keep an eye out for: the return of the ombré lips, a popular makeup technique that creates a gradient effect using two or more shades of lip products for a full and defined finish.

Rituel de Fille Thorn Bite Beloved Set $81 $76 SHOP NOW "If you're new to this technique, here's a quick how-to: To achieve the ombré lip look, you typically start by applying a darker shade of lipstick to the outer corners of the lips, gradually fading it toward the center. Then, a lighter shade or a lip gloss is applied to the center of the lips, creating a seamless transition from the darker color to the lighter color." — Allen

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Fringe $38 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more posh than this. The Posh Lipstick features a balm-like texture with rich pigment payoff and nourishing oils, locking in hydration for all-day comfort and luscious-looking lips. Fringe is the ideal toasted brown shade that's versatile and trendy.

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil in Push $22 SHOP NOW Hourglass's innovative, primer-infused lipstick delivers deeply pigmented color to the lips for a soft matte or satin finish that lasts all day. Its unique formula blends nourishing vegan waxes, high-impact pigments, and hydrating ingredients for a lip color that's full coverage, easy to use, and versatile.

Ultra-Radiant Cheeks

Recently, the beauty industry has witnessed a spike in the demand for cream-based complexions, but Thompson also foresees the much-awaited reintroduction of cream highlighter and highlighter/blush hybrids to our makeup bags this season. "These will become the next complexion enhancer marrying the color we all love from blush with a light sheen and glow that we love from highlighter," she tells us. "It's like a modern take on the traditional powder highlighters without the chunky glitter or shimmer, and we'll see these products popping up for the face and body."

Danessa Myricks Yummy Glow Serum $34 SHOP NOW "The Danessa Myricks Yummy Glow Serum is incredible for giving skin a natural radiance, and I wear it both under and over my complexion makeup, depending on desired intensity." — Thompson

LYS Beauty Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush in Confident $18 SHOP NOW "The LYS Beauty Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blushes have been a staple in my routine. I find myself reaching for them whether I'm wearing full glam or not, just to liven up my complexion." — Thompson

Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush in Puff $22 SHOP NOW Glossier's sheer, easy-to-use cream blush delivers a wash of color to the skin with the help of blurring powder pigments for a soft, diffused look that's seamless and streak-free. Its formula also has soluble collagen to leave your cheeks looking fresh and dewy and a lightweight, gel texture for fast-absorbing, buildable application.