Lily Collins Just Wore the French It Sneakers That Are Nothing Like Sambas

If you're a fan of Emily in Paris, you may already know that the show is currently filming its fourth season, which is why Lily Collins is currently in Paris. And when she's not working, you can't blame her for dressing far more low-key than her character. As an example, Collins was photographed walking around over the weekend wearing a chocolate brown coat with brown corduroy pants and a simple tote bag. She completed the look with a pair of XT-4 sneakers from the celebrity-favorite brand Salomon.

Adidas Sambas are still at the center of the It sneakers universe, but Salomon XT-4 and XT-6 shoes are also wildly popular, and with their rugged hiking sneaker profile, their nothing like the retro Sambas. It's fitting that Collins wore Salomon's in Paris as they are, in fact, a French brand. Emily in Paris may wear Christian Louboutins but Lily in Paris wears Salomons. Keep scrolling to shop similar pairs.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Lily Collins: Salomon XT-4 OG Topography Sneakers ($120)

