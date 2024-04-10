Lily Collins Just Wore the French It Sneakers That Are Nothing Like Sambas
If you're a fan of Emily in Paris, you may already know that the show is currently filming its fourth season, which is why Lily Collins is currently in Paris. And when she's not working, you can't blame her for dressing far more low-key than her character. As an example, Collins was photographed walking around over the weekend wearing a chocolate brown coat with brown corduroy pants and a simple tote bag. She completed the look with a pair of XT-4 sneakers from the celebrity-favorite brand Salomon.
Adidas Sambas are still at the center of the It sneakers universe, but Salomon XT-4 and XT-6 shoes are also wildly popular, and with their rugged hiking sneaker profile, their nothing like the retro Sambas. It's fitting that Collins wore Salomon's in Paris as they are, in fact, a French brand. Emily in Paris may wear Christian Louboutins but Lily in Paris wears Salomons. Keep scrolling to shop similar pairs.
On Lily Collins: Salomon XT-4 OG Topography Sneakers ($120)
Shop Trendy Salomon Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Zendaya's Going to Set Off Tomdaya Fans With This Red Carpet Wedding Dress
Law Roach never misses.
By Eliza Huber
-
Rihanna Just Made Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Fancy With This Pretty Trend
Rihanna knows best.
By Allyson Payer
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's
Maybe even more.
By Allyson Payer
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Wore the Classic Two-Item Outfit That Looks Elegant Every Single Time
The Birkin helps.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 6 Shoe Brands Every Celeb Is Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2024
So you know they must be good.
By Allyson Payer
-
Tight Spaces, Overhead Lighting, and Everything Else That Scares Sydney Sweeney
See her new horror film, Immaculate, in theaters now.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the 2024 Legging Trend That's Also Runway-Approved
Hers are $88.
By Eliza Huber