Lily Collins Just Wore the French It Sneakers That Are Nothing Like Sambas

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

If you're a fan of Emily in Paris, you may already know that the show is currently filming its fourth season, which is why Lily Collins is currently in Paris. And when she's not working, you can't blame her for dressing far more low-key than her character. As an example, Collins was photographed walking around over the weekend wearing a chocolate brown coat with brown corduroy pants and a simple tote bag. She completed the look with a pair of XT-4 sneakers from the celebrity-favorite brand Salomon.

Adidas Sambas are still at the center of the It sneakers universe, but Salomon XT-4 and XT-6 shoes are also wildly popular, and with their rugged hiking sneaker profile, their nothing like the retro Sambas. It's fitting that Collins wore Salomon's in Paris as they are, in fact, a French brand. Emily in Paris may wear Christian Louboutins but Lily in Paris wears Salomons. Keep scrolling to shop similar pairs.

Lily Collins in Paris

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Lily Collins: Salomon XT-4 OG Topography Sneakers ($120)

Shop Trendy Salomon Sneakers

Xt-4 Og Topography Sneakers
Salomon
XT-4 OG Topography Sneakers

Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Expanse Sneaker
Salomon
Gender Inclusive XT-6 Expanse Sneakers in Vanilla Ice

Brown Xt-4 Og Aurora Borealis Sneakers
Salomon
Brown XT-4 OG Aurora Borealis Sneakers in Canteen/Transparent

Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Sneaker
Salomon
Gender Inclusive XT-6 Sneakers in Black/Black/Phantom

Beige Xt-6 Expanse Seasonal Sneakers
Salomon
Beige XT-6 Expanse Seasonal Sneakers in Natural/Cement/Plum Kitten

Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Expanse Sneaker
Salomon
Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Expanse Sneakers in Plum Kitt/ Cement/ Quail

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers in White

Gray Xt-6 Sneakers
Salomon
Gray XT-6 Sneakers in Ghost Gray/Ghost Gray/Gray Flannel

Xt-6 Expanse Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 Expanse Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers in Gray

Beige & Tan Xt-4 Og Sneakers
Salomon
Beige & Tan XT-4 OG Sneakers in Taffy/Vanilla Ice/Blue Print

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

