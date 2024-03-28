Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trendy Red Flats Everyone Wants in Their Closet

By Allyson Payer
As far as celebrities go, Dakota Johnson is one of the most effortlessly cool ones we have. The oft-Gucci-clad eternal It girl displayed this earlier this week while in Rome (strolling with none other than former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele). For the occasion, Johnson wore a long checked coat over baggy black jeans and a white T-shirt, accompanied by a velvet Gucci bag. The great outfit was made even better by her choice of shoes.

Johnson opted for a fashion person-favorite shoe: Alaïa Ballerina's, the wildly popular flats that are modeled after traditional Japanese shoes. She wore the incredibly rare red Criss-Cross Ballerinas. Although Alaïa flats have become somewhat easier to find after being sold out for much of last year, the red criss-cross flats are virtually impossible to get your hands on at this point. So until they restock, I've rounded up some of Alaïa's best ballerina flats. As you'll see, the red criss-cross iteration is in good company.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Khaite jeans; Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shopper Bag ($3690); Alaïa Red Criss Cross Ballet Flats ($990)

Shop Alaïa Flats

Leather Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Leather Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats

Vienne Cutout Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Vienne Cutout Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats

Alaia red mesh ballerinas
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Leather Mary Jane Flats With Allover Studs
ALAIA
Leather Mary Jane Flats With Allover Studs

Womens Alaïa Gold Metallic Strap Ballet Flats | Harrods # {countrycode}
Alaïa
Gold Metallic Strap Ballet Flats

Crystal-Embellished Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Crystal-Embellished Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Ballet Flats Eyelet in Lambskin
Ballet Flats Eyelet in Lambskin

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

