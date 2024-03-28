Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trendy Red Flats Everyone Wants in Their Closet

As far as celebrities go, Dakota Johnson is one of the most effortlessly cool ones we have. The oft-Gucci-clad eternal It girl displayed this earlier this week while in Rome (strolling with none other than former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele). For the occasion, Johnson wore a long checked coat over baggy black jeans and a white T-shirt, accompanied by a velvet Gucci bag. The great outfit was made even better by her choice of shoes.

Johnson opted for a fashion person-favorite shoe: Alaïa Ballerina's, the wildly popular flats that are modeled after traditional Japanese shoes. She wore the incredibly rare red Criss-Cross Ballerinas. Although Alaïa flats have become somewhat easier to find after being sold out for much of last year, the red criss-cross flats are virtually impossible to get your hands on at this point. So until they restock, I've rounded up some of Alaïa's best ballerina flats. As you'll see, the red criss-cross iteration is in good company.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Khaite jeans; Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shopper Bag ($3690); Alaïa Red Criss Cross Ballet Flats ($990)

