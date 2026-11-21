With winter finally here and December imminent, party season is upon us! There’s nothing I love more than adorning myself in the sequins, tassels and velvet that go hand in hand with this time of year. I mean, after all, there’s something about getting dressed up for an evening out with friends, family or colleagues that makes the festive period feel all the more special.
But as someone who tends to stick to the more classic side of dressing, I always like to prepare myself with outfits that feel special enough for the season, but won’t run the risk of feeling too far out of my minimalist comfort zone. For me, it’s all about finding those pieces that can perfectly strike the balance between looking occasion-worthy and feeling timeless enough that I can pull them out year after year. Not to mention that, as someone with high-end taste on a slightly more modest budget, I want to be able to reach for these more formal outfits outside the "party" months and get my full money’s worth.
So, to be well prepared for my festive events ahead, I’ve spent the past few months collating a folder of the most elegant party outfits I’ve spotted on the most polished dressers from my Instagram feed. And you’ll be pleased to know I’ve found something for every occasion. From the classic jeans-and-a-nice-top combo you can easily take from office drinks to a night on the town, to standout statement dresses that will earn you compliments at any cocktail party, I’ve rounded up the six best party outfits to copy this season. Consider this your official guide to looking expensive and effortlessly chic at every festive event.
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6 Easy and Elegant Party Outfits to Copy This Season
1. Satin Blouse + Balloon Pants
Style Notes: If sequins feel too out there for you, look no further than the beautifully satin separates that perfectly strike the balance between formal and comfort. I love Ingrid's brown satin halter top and black satin balloon pants combination—it feels equally as pared-back as it does occasion-ready.
Shop the Look:
Brunello Cucinelli
Asymmetric Silk Satin Top
Just so elegant.
Reformation
Aven Satin Pant
Dress up with a satin blouse and heels or down with a cashmere knit and ballet pumps.
Jimmy Choo
Love 85
Simple? Yes. But so very elegant.
Coach
Large Kisslock Frame Bag
Everyone will think this is a vintage find.
Swarovski
Una Angelic Stud Earrings
The finishing touch.
2. Sequinned Dress + Heels
Style Notes: If you're all about the sparkle throughout the festive season, look no further than a sequin midi dress that's perfect for a formal evening out. To keep it feeling wearable as opposed to costume-y, opt for neutral and neutral-adjacent hues such as black, brown or burgundy and finish off the look with tonal heels. It's a fail-safe combo that's sure to earn you compliments time and time again.
Shop the Look:
Anthropologie
Bardot Nola Sequin Cowl-Neck Maxi Dress
Attention-grabbing.
Saint Laurent
Vendome Slingback Pumps
So sleek!
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Vali Gold-Plated Stainless-Steel Earrings
You'll reach for these outside of party season as well.
3. Waisted Blazer + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: If you’re a minimalist like me, a suit will be your best friend this party season. But instead of the boxier, more relaxed silhouettes that can read a little too casual, I’ll be taking a cue from Marilyn and pairing a waisted hourglass blazer with kick-flare trousers, finishing off the look with pared-back leather accessories. There’s just something about this blazer and trouser style that feels as modern as it does retro, not to mention that head-to-toe monochrome will never fail to look effortlessly chic and expensive.
Shop the Look:
Wardrobe.NYC
Twill Blazer Dress
The chicest silhouette I've seen in a very long time.
ME+EM
Leg Elongator Trouser
Perfect for in or out of the office.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks
These will go with everything.
DeMellier
The Vancouver Clutch
We're big fans of DeMellier at Who What Wear.
4. Sheer Separates + Pumps
Style Notes: If you’re feeling a bit more daring this party season, then a sheer co-ord is the outfit for you. It’s eye-catching, yes, but there’s also an ethereal quality to a sheer skirt co-ord that feels perfectly suited to those more special festive evenings. Of course, as more of a classic dresser, going fully translucent is just a tad too out there for me, so below, I’ve found a pretty semi-sheer top and skirt that feels a little more wearable.
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ZARA
Combined Satin Top
Angelic.
ZARA
Combined Satin Midi Skirt
I cannot believe this is a high-street co-ord.
PARIS TEXAS
Lidia 105 Patent-Leather Sandals
Gone are the days when white heels were considered dated.
Reiss
Crystal Bracelet Pouch Bag
For that extra bit of sparkle.
Abbott Lyon
Moon and Back Ring
Don't sleep on Abbott Lyon's beautiful ring selection.
5. Sequinned Top + Trousers
Style Notes: Going from the office to work Christmas drinks? Swap out your knit for a sequinned cami that will pair just as well with your tailored trousers and kitten heels. There’s something about the fun party top contrasted with the smart pants that makes this outfit feel effortless but also incredibly stylish and in-the-know. Low effort, high reward.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Sequin Asymmetric Cami
Wear with jeans, tailored trousers and midi skirts alike.
Victoria Beckham
Dorian Frame Belt Micro
Every wardrobe needs a goes-with-everything belt.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
These are a best-seller for very good reason.
Toteme
Classic Croco-Embossed Slingbacks
No notes from me.
H&M
Suede Crossbody Bag
Such a good price for genuine suede.
6. Satin Cape + Jeans
Style Notes: The verdict is in: you can wear jeans to a Christmas event! Simply add a satin cape top and statement heels, and they’ll take your denim from casual to party in an instant. The trick? Opt for a darker wash, such as indigo or black, that feels tailored-trouser-adjacent and easier to dress up.
Shop the Look:
River Island
Cream Satin Cape
This also comes in elegant chocolate brown, periwinkle blue and champagne.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.