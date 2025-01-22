These 19 Tried-and-True Basics Were *Just* Put on Sale at Nordstrom
The best things in life are basics. Well, the best things to buy on sale, at least. The cost-per-wear is impossible to beat. And there's no better time to shop for your wardrobe staples than right now.
There's tons of deeply discounted inventory this month, which means there are thousands of products to sift through. So, for the broadest selection and best markdowns, we headed straight to the mothership: Nordstrom.
Whether you're looking for boots, bras, or another pair of leggings, it's on sale right now at Nordstrom. We're particularly impressed by the selection (and range of sizes) still available in the footwear department and also found promising purchases including shapewear, skirts, and sweaters. Needless to say, our carts are quite full.
Keep scrolling to shop 19 of our favorite reduced-price finds at Nordstrom, and prepare to check out ASAP—these wardrobe staples won't last long!
If you've been considering taking Hokas for a test drive, here's your chance.
Add a classic trench coat to your wardrobe at a can't-miss price.
They look like a certain pair of designer shades, but for way, way less.
There's no such thing as too many pairs of black pants, but these breezy trousers come in several other colors, too.
Score this scoop neck top on sale in an array of colors, including basic black.
Put the money you save on this sports bra toward your next workout class.
It's always a good idea to stock up on shapewear when it's on sale.
Zella leggings have superb stretch, and a waist-band that wont slouch.
These treaded booties with a waterproof design is both fun and functional.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
Jackets! Leggings! Boots! 33 Nordstrom Items Ideal for Hitting the Slopes in Style
Cue ski season!
By Nikki Chwatt
-
9 J.Crew Basics I Bought Immediately After Seeing These Elegant Outfits
Consider me inspired to shop.
By Allyson Payer
-
25 Under-$25 Basics That Will Become Part of Your Everyday Wardrobe
From basic white tees to straight-leg jeans.
By Judith Jones
-
My Friend Asked for Chic Clothing Ideas—I Sent These Items From Revolve, Nordstrom, and Shopbop
Coats, sweaters, jeans, and more.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
24 Incredibly Chic, On-Sale Sweaters and Jeans to Mix and Match From J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie
Bring on the cool winter outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Every Cool Fashion Person I Know Loves COS Basics—Here's What's Worth Buying From Its Massive Sale
From chic sweaters to staple tees.
By Judith Jones
-
The SSENSE Sale Is Popping Off: 25 Discounted Designer Finds You Must See
Up to 70% off.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I Styled 5 Nordstrom Outfits for Under $400 to Wear in 2025
Easy and elevated looks.
By Bobby Schuessler