These 19 Tried-and-True Basics Were *Just* Put on Sale at Nordstrom

News

The best things in life are basics. Well, the best things to buy on sale, at least. The cost-per-wear is impossible to beat. And there's no better time to shop for your wardrobe staples than right now.

There's tons of deeply discounted inventory this month, which means there are thousands of products to sift through. So, for the broadest selection and best markdowns, we headed straight to the mothership: Nordstrom.

Whether you're looking for boots, bras, or another pair of leggings, it's on sale right now at Nordstrom. We're particularly impressed by the selection (and range of sizes) still available in the footwear department and also found promising purchases including shapewear, skirts, and sweaters. Needless to say, our carts are quite full.

Keep scrolling to shop 19 of our favorite reduced-price finds at Nordstrom, and prepare to check out ASAP—these wardrobe staples won't last long!

X Kacey Musgraves Austin Ultrahigh Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Austin Ultrahigh Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Double down with a denim-on-denim look.

Clifton 9 Running Shoe
HOKA
Clifton 9 Running Shoes

If you've been considering taking Hokas for a test drive, here's your chance.

Water Resistant Belted Trench Coat
London Fog
Water Resistant Belted Trench Coat

Add a classic trench coat to your wardrobe at a can't-miss price.

By the Way 46mm Square Sunglasses
QUAY
By the Way 46mm Square Sunglasses

They look like a certain pair of designer shades, but for way, way less.

Ruskin Boot
Steve Madden
Ruskin Boots

One for you, and one for me.

Wide Leg Pants
Open Edit
Wide Leg Pants

There's no such thing as too many pairs of black pants, but these breezy trousers come in several other colors, too.

Smooth Edit Scoop Neck Top
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Scoop Neck Top

Score this scoop neck top on sale in an array of colors, including basic black.

Powerbeyond Strive Longline Sports Bra
Beyond Yoga
Powerbeyond Strive Longline Sports Bra

Put the money you save on this sports bra toward your next workout class.

Bias Cut Satin Skirt
Nordstrom
Bias Cut Satin Skirt

Brown silk always looks luxe.

Airessentials Shimmer Wide Leg Pants
Spanx
Airessentials Shimmer Wide Leg Pants

Celebs swear by Spanx's Airessentials for airport days.

Spanxshape Invisible High Waist Mid Thigh Shorts
Spanx
Invisible High Waist Mid Thigh Shorts

It's always a good idea to stock up on shapewear when it's on sale.

Anessa Raw Hem Wide Leg Crop Jeans
Paige
Anessa Raw Hem Wide Leg Crop Jeans

These jeans are already in my shopping cart.

Black Chelsea boots
Open Edit
Enya Chelsea Boots

Truly shocked that these Chelsea boots are still in stock.

Longline Onion Quilted Bomber Jacket
Zella
Longline Onion Quilted Bomber Jacket

Quilted outerwear to wear everywhere.

Auggie Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Dolce Vita
Auggie Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

Dolce Vita boots are always a good buy.

550 Basketball Sneakers
New Balance
550 Basketball Sneakers

Super into these retro-looking sneakers.

Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Zella leggings have superb stretch, and a waist-band that wont slouch.

Stripe Oversize Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
Madewell
Stripe Oversize Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Stripes were made for everyday wear.

Prestly Waterproof Leather Booties
Blondo
Prestly Waterproof Leather Booties

These treaded booties with a waterproof design is both fun and functional.

