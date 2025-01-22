Talk About Great Timing: My Friend Told Me Her Favorite Jeans Are From Mango, and Now, They're on Sale

By
published
in News

A woman wears a gray hat, gray sweater, black coat, black belt, Hermes bag, and jeans.

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

This weekend, I had a delightful reunion with my college friend, and I couldn't help but notice her stunning jeans. Before greeting her properly, I blurted out, “Where are your jeans from?” Her unexpected answer was Mango.

I've long known that Mango offers an impressive range of denim options, but I had never thought to try them. Inspired by my friend's chic choice, I checked out the brand's website the following day. To my delight, it was running a winter sale with discounts of up to 70% on all jeans. It felt like a sign that my lucky girl manifestations were truly at work.

What impressed me about her jeans was their exceptional fit, which hugged her curves perfectly and made her legs look longer. The vintage-inspired design offered timeless elegance reminiscent of finds from a curated secondhand shop. They looked so luxe that I expected her to say they were from a high-end brand like Nili Lotan or Khaite.

If you want to refresh your denim collection with pieces that embody minimalism and sophistication at great prices, keep reading. I've curated a selection of the best Mango jeans on sale right now.

Shop the best Mango jeans:

Straight-Fit Jeans With Contrasting Details - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight-Fit Jeans With Contrasting Details

I'm freaking out. These look just like my Khaite Abigail Jeans.

Blanca Straight-Fit Cropped Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Blanca Straight-Fit Cropped Jeans

The raw hem is effortlessly cool.

Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans

I don't know if you've noticed, but every chic fashion person is swapping their black jeans for tan ones.

Medium-Rise Straight Jeans With Slits - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Medium-Rise Straight Jeans With Slits

Need.

High-Waist Flared Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
High-Waist Flared Jeans

All the chic fashion people on TikTok are loving bootcut jeans like these.

High Waist Straight Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
High Waist Straight Jeans

I love everything about these—the exposed seams, the cuffs, the distressed wash.

High-Waisted Corduroy Balloon Pants - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
High-Waisted Corduroy Balloon Pants

Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson, and more It girls keep wearing corduroy jeans.

Straight-Fit Rinse-Wash Jeans With Seams - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight-Fit Rinse-Wash Jeans With Seams

These also come in light gray.

Turned-Up Straight Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Turned-Up Straight Jeans

You're going to want to have these in your wardrobe come spring.

Wide-Leg Pleated Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Wide-Leg Pleated Jeans

These look like the pleated jeans that Jennifer Lopez always wears.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸