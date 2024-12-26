I'm an L.A. Fashion Person—These Are the 3 Outfits I'm Wearing First in 2025
It’s almost a new year, and while I’m not promising a totally new me, I certainly have my eye on some fresh outfits for 2025. I thrive on the buzzy energy that a new year radiates, and come January, I’m always looking for ways that the external can reflect some of that internal excitement. Before we get ahead of ourselves, I’m not talking a complete wardrobe overhaul here, simply tweaks I can make to my typical L.A. uniform that can help me usher in some of the sparkliness of a shiny new year.
While I’m a firm believer in variations on a theme—that is, staying true to iterations of pieces that you believe help make you you—there are a few trends that I plan on incorporating in 2025. Namely, I’m loving that in a time built on algorithms and emulating what everyone else is wearing, fashion in 2025 seems primed to embrace the quirks inherent in personal style. But even personal style needs a jumping-off point, which is why I’ve rounded up three outfits I can’t wait to wear first in L.A. next year.
Whenever I’m not sure what to wear when I need to look polished, I almost always go for a monochrome look. Complementary shades of brown are both of the moment and so chic.
Nothing sets the tone for a good time quite like fringe. The loafers and matching socks dress this look down in a way that feels very L.A. I could easily see myself putting a similar outfit together for a night out with friends or a nice dinner.
Is baby pink the new Brat green? That remains to be seen, but there sure was a lot of it on the runways for 2025. Boat shoes are a sleeper trend some of my most stylish friends in L.A. have been wearing for months. And the baggy white trousers and wraparound sunglasses add personal style elements that keep this look from veering too far into preppy-dad territory.
-
12 Special Under-$200 Finds That Feel Very 2025
Including a key color and standout print.
By Emma Spedding
-
Trust Me—This Shoe Color Could Surpass Black in Popularity in 2025
The new neutral.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter
Styling hack loading.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025
Trust us. These tweaks will make you look elegant.
By Emma Spedding
-
Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out
And the even chicer ones on their way in.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Fashion People in Paris, London, and NYC Will Wear These Basics in 2025
They're basic-ally irresistible.
By Courtney Falsey
-
The Forecast: This Is What 2025 Fashion Will Look Like
What to expect next year.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses
Perfect for the holiday season.
By Nikki Chwatt