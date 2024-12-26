I'm an L.A. Fashion Person—These Are the 3 Outfits I'm Wearing First in 2025

Woman wears a pink polo sweater, white baggy trousers, boat shoes and wraparound sunglasses.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

It’s almost a new year, and while I’m not promising a totally new me, I certainly have my eye on some fresh outfits for 2025. I thrive on the buzzy energy that a new year radiates, and come January, I’m always looking for ways that the external can reflect some of that internal excitement. Before we get ahead of ourselves, I’m not talking a complete wardrobe overhaul here, simply tweaks I can make to my typical L.A. uniform that can help me usher in some of the sparkliness of a shiny new year.

While I’m a firm believer in variations on a theme—that is, staying true to iterations of pieces that you believe help make you you—there are a few trends that I plan on incorporating in 2025. Namely, I’m loving that in a time built on algorithms and emulating what everyone else is wearing, fashion in 2025 seems primed to embrace the quirks inherent in personal style. But even personal style needs a jumping-off point, which is why I’ve rounded up three outfits I can’t wait to wear first in L.A. next year.

Woman wears a brown button up, trousers, belt and tan pointed toe kitten heels.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Whenever I’m not sure what to wear when I need to look polished, I almost always go for a monochrome look. Complementary shades of brown are both of the moment and so chic.

Poplin Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Poplin Shirt Zw Collection

Wideleg Pleated Pants - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Wideleg Pleated Pants

Rhodes Stud Belt
Free People
Rhodes Stud Belt

40mm Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps
22élevé
40mm Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps

Woman wears a black dress with fringe, The Row loafers and black ankle socks.

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Nothing sets the tone for a good time quite like fringe. The loafers and matching socks dress this look down in a way that feels very L.A. I could easily see myself putting a similar outfit together for a night out with friends or a nice dinner.

zara, COMBINATION FRINGE DRESS ZW COLLECTION
Zara
Combination Fringe Dress ZW Collection

Zodiac Fringe Gown
SIMON MILLER
Zodiac Fringe Gown

Maison Ruched Loafers in Leather
J.Crew
Maison Ruched Loafers

3-Pack Ribbed Socks
H&M
3-Pack Ribbed Socks

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Is baby pink the new Brat green? That remains to be seen, but there sure was a lot of it on the runways for 2025. Boat shoes are a sleeper trend some of my most stylish friends in L.A. have been wearing for months. And the baggy white trousers and wraparound sunglasses add personal style elements that keep this look from veering too far into preppy-dad territory.

Boast Boat Shoe
Jeffrey Campbell
Boast Boat Shoe

Barrel-Leg Cotton Pants
COS
Barrel-Leg Cotton Pants

Basic 100% Wool Sweater
ZARA
Basic 100% Wool Sweater

Curved-Frame Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Curved-Frame Sunglasses

