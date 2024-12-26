I'm an L.A. Fashion Person—These Are the 3 Outfits I'm Wearing First in 2025

It’s almost a new year, and while I’m not promising a totally new me, I certainly have my eye on some fresh outfits for 2025. I thrive on the buzzy energy that a new year radiates, and come January, I’m always looking for ways that the external can reflect some of that internal excitement. Before we get ahead of ourselves, I’m not talking a complete wardrobe overhaul here, simply tweaks I can make to my typical L.A. uniform that can help me usher in some of the sparkliness of a shiny new year.

While I’m a firm believer in variations on a theme—that is, staying true to iterations of pieces that you believe help make you you—there are a few trends that I plan on incorporating in 2025. Namely, I’m loving that in a time built on algorithms and emulating what everyone else is wearing, fashion in 2025 seems primed to embrace the quirks inherent in personal style. But even personal style needs a jumping-off point, which is why I’ve rounded up three outfits I can’t wait to wear first in L.A. next year.

Whenever I’m not sure what to wear when I need to look polished, I almost always go for a monochrome look. Complementary shades of brown are both of the moment and so chic.

ZARA Poplin Shirt Zw Collection $70 SHOP NOW

MANGO Wideleg Pleated Pants $90 SHOP NOW

Free People Rhodes Stud Belt $48 SHOP NOW

22élevé 40mm Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps $265 $159 SHOP NOW

Nothing sets the tone for a good time quite like fringe. The loafers and matching socks dress this look down in a way that feels very L.A. I could easily see myself putting a similar outfit together for a night out with friends or a nice dinner.

Zara Combination Fringe Dress ZW Collection $129 SHOP NOW

SIMON MILLER Zodiac Fringe Gown $395 $277 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Maison Ruched Loafers $198 $98 SHOP NOW

Is baby pink the new Brat green? That remains to be seen, but there sure was a lot of it on the runways for 2025. Boat shoes are a sleeper trend some of my most stylish friends in L.A. have been wearing for months. And the baggy white trousers and wraparound sunglasses add personal style elements that keep this look from veering too far into preppy-dad territory.

Jeffrey Campbell Boast Boat Shoe $145 SHOP NOW

COS Barrel-Leg Cotton Pants $120 SHOP NOW

ZARA Basic 100% Wool Sweater $70 SHOP NOW