Every Chic Person You Know Will Be Embracing This Spring Trend in 2025
Though it appeared on the majority of spring 2025 runways that maximalism was hunting a comeback in the world of fashion, one aesthetic was set on playing devil's advocate. Bright colors, clashing patterns, and personality-driven accessory styling might have been the season's most prominent styles, but at a few of the shows, the subtle and elegant sophistication of seasons past continued to quietly assert its dominance via a trend we're calling "the modern socialite."
Looking around the fashion landscape in the last year, the late socialite and publicist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's presence has been felt and seen. No one can deny that. Her effortless air and one-of-one yet utterly timeless style put her high on history's best dressed list, and she wore everything from Prada to Yohji Yamamoto and, of course, Calvin Klein, where she worked in PR. While planning out their spring 2025 collections, designers definitely had Bessette-Kennedy on the brain, mimicking her casual glamour in the form of white, cream, black, and camel ensembles, all tailored to perfection and worthy of awe and admiration. At the same time, they added their own twists to her lauded style, finding ways to add modern and even daring details to their looks, from a risqué styling trick to an NSFW fabric choice. As a result, a wardrobe began to appear on the runways that only the chicest woman in any room would wear.
This trend first came to us at the Max Mara show in the form of one particular look. Look 46, worn by model Angelina Kendall, included a mostly unbuttoned white button-down shirt styled with a black bikini peeking out from underneath and a maxi-length pencil skirt. From the sleek tuck to the glamorous albeit risqué unbuttoning of the shirt, everything about the ensemble took me back in time to a very specific outfit worn by Bessette-Kennedy in 1999 at a fundraising gala for the Whitney Museum. Max Mara's modern-day interpretation was a touch more playful with the addition of the bikini underneath, but both looks offered the same easy glamour that so many strive for but have struggled to achieve in the past. This season's collections are solutions in that way. They'll provide shoppers access to the same effortless elegance they've long admired on chic socialites like Bessette-Kennedy.
More examples of the modern socialite trend on the runway this fashion month could be found at Khaite in the form of a leather column dress with a white bustier; Toteme, where a butter-yellow satin minidress with an attached scarf gave new meaning to the word grace was styled with black sheer tights, a red lip, and simple heeled mules; and Tove via an almost completely sheer but still polished black high-neck gown with a wide belt. Taste was the real through line from each look to the next, with every outfit offering up something unique and adventurous. Minimalism can often be inaccurately looped in with boringness, but the modern socialite is anything but blasé.
She's on every guest list and at all the parties that matter. Everyone wants her attention, but she's intentional with her time. She always—even when she's just walking the dog in Central Park or around Tribeca—looks fabulous. She's the socialite of our time, and in 2025, she'll own a mix of off-the-runway pieces by Max Mara, Toteme, Issey Miyake, Carven, Tod's, Tove, and more.
In anticipation of spring, get the modern socialite look by shopping the 39 available-now pieces below.
Shop 2025's chicest trend:
For $50, you can own shoes that look like they cost you $500. Girl math.
Carven's website right now is a treasure trove of modern socialite pieces. If I could only wear them forever, I would.
Do you see how close together the buttons on this skirt are? That's a strategy to make an item look more expensive, one that *always* works.
Clean, chic, and under $40. Don't hesitate to snag a pair of these for fall.
The black version of this classic tube dress is gorgeous, but something about the eggplant feels even more impactful.
Every fashion person I know is trying to get their hands on these slingback wedges for autumn.
These don't have to be on sale to make me want to buy them, but it doesn't hurt.
If you're not so much a T-shirt person, this is a great alternative that can still be casual but with a more elevated appearance. Plus, you can easily dress it up with a pencil skirt or trousers.
A timeless choice that'll arrive in a beautiful turquoise box as an added bonus.
Massimo Dutti just dropped its fall collection, and it's perfect if you want to get in on this trend early.
Style these with sheer tights, a knee-length skirt, and a great trench or wool coat depending on the season.
Fall weather has officially arrived, and with it comes the need for a perfect jacket. I found yours.
Why wear just pants or just a skirt when you can wear both? This is just the sort of cool, sophisticated, and unexpected piece someone whose style you admire would own.
These are arguably the most elegant jeans I've ever seen (or worn). Yes, I own them, and I get asked about them constantly.
And I bet she'd feel the same way about Savette, a graceful accessory brand every fashion editor adores.
My editor senses are telling me that someone's going to wear this in February during fashion month, if not multiple people.
There's no single item more classic for fall than a cashmere sweater.
A timeless A-line skirt made new with the addition of volumizing feathers.
Bessette-Kennedy was always a fan of tortoiseshell.
These flats come in a myriad of desirable colors, including black and burgundy.
This is the perfect dress to take from the office to a night out.
Maybe it's just me, but no piece of arm candy is more elegant than a Cartier Baignoire.
Manolo Blahnik makes the most beautiful, sophisticated shoes in the game—end of story.
No more oversize suiting here. It's all about a hyper-tailored fit for 2025.
The cape-like details on this silk-satin blouse add the perfect modern touch.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
