Every Chic Person You Know Will Be Embracing This Spring Trend in 2025

A collage of runway images from the S/S 25 shows highlighting the modern socialite spring/summer fashion trend.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Though it appeared on the majority of spring 2025 runways that maximalism was hunting a comeback in the world of fashion, one aesthetic was set on playing devil's advocate. Bright colors, clashing patterns, and personality-driven accessory styling might have been the season's most prominent styles, but at a few of the shows, the subtle and elegant sophistication of seasons past continued to quietly assert its dominance via a trend we're calling "the modern socialite."

Looking around the fashion landscape in the last year, the late socialite and publicist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's presence has been felt and seen. No one can deny that. Her effortless air and one-of-one yet utterly timeless style put her high on history's best dressed list, and she wore everything from Prada to Yohji Yamamoto and, of course, Calvin Klein, where she worked in PR. While planning out their spring 2025 collections, designers definitely had Bessette-Kennedy on the brain, mimicking her casual glamour in the form of white, cream, black, and camel ensembles, all tailored to perfection and worthy of awe and admiration. At the same time, they added their own twists to her lauded style, finding ways to add modern and even daring details to their looks, from a risqué styling trick to an NSFW fabric choice. As a result, a wardrobe began to appear on the runways that only the chicest woman in any room would wear.

A model wearing a white button-down shirt, black bikini, and black maxi pencil skirt at the S/S 25 Max Mara show showcasing the modern socialite trend.

Max Mara S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This trend first came to us at the Max Mara show in the form of one particular look. Look 46, worn by model Angelina Kendall, included a mostly unbuttoned white button-down shirt styled with a black bikini peeking out from underneath and a maxi-length pencil skirt. From the sleek tuck to the glamorous albeit risqué unbuttoning of the shirt, everything about the ensemble took me back in time to a very specific outfit worn by Bessette-Kennedy in 1999 at a fundraising gala for the Whitney Museum. Max Mara's modern-day interpretation was a touch more playful with the addition of the bikini underneath, but both looks offered the same easy glamour that so many strive for but have struggled to achieve in the past. This season's collections are solutions in that way. They'll provide shoppers access to the same effortless elegance they've long admired on chic socialites like Bessette-Kennedy.

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy poses for a picture at the Annual Fundraising Gala March 9, 1999 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images)

More examples of the modern socialite trend on the runway this fashion month could be found at Khaite in the form of a leather column dress with a white bustier; Toteme, where a butter-yellow satin minidress with an attached scarf gave new meaning to the word grace was styled with black sheer tights, a red lip, and simple heeled mules; and Tove via an almost completely sheer but still polished black high-neck gown with a wide belt. Taste was the real through line from each look to the next, with every outfit offering up something unique and adventurous. Minimalism can often be inaccurately looped in with boringness, but the modern socialite is anything but blasé.

A model wearing a black leather column strapless dress with a white bustier underneath at the S/S 25 Khaite show showcasing the modern socialite trend.

Khaite S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wearing a butter yellow scarf satin minidress with black tights and accessories at the S/S 25 Toteme show showcasing the modern socialite trend.

Toteme S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wearing a black sheer high-neck maxi dress at the S/S 25 Tove show showcasing the modern socialite trend.

Tove S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

She's on every guest list and at all the parties that matter. Everyone wants her attention, but she's intentional with her time. She always—even when she's just walking the dog in Central Park or around Tribeca—looks fabulous. She's the socialite of our time, and in 2025, she'll own a mix of off-the-runway pieces by Max Mara, Toteme, Issey Miyake, Carven, Tod's, Tove, and more.

In anticipation of spring, get the modern socialite look by shopping the 39 available-now pieces below.

Shop 2025's chicest trend:

Slingback Kitten Heels
ZARA
Slingback Kitten Heels

For $50, you can own shoes that look like they cost you $500. Girl math.

High Neck Dress in Crepe Wool
carven
High Neck Dress in Crepe Wool

Carven's website right now is a treasure trove of modern socialite pieces. If I could only wear them forever, I would.

Strap-Detail Handbag
H&M
Strap-Detail Handbag

This belted flap bag is going to sell out freakishly fast. Trust me.

Massimo Dutti, Wool Blend Shirt With Collar Detail
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Shirt With Collar Detail

Wool Blend Pencil Skirt Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Wool Blend Pencil Skirt

Do you see how close together the buttons on this skirt are? That's a strategy to make an item look more expensive, one that *always* works.

Fornax 53mm Oval Sunglasses
AIRE
Fornax 53mm Oval Sunglasses

Clean, chic, and under $40. Don't hesitate to snag a pair of these for fall.

Eyecatcher Dress
Babaton
Eyecatcher Dress

The black version of this classic tube dress is gorgeous, but something about the eggplant feels even more impactful.

Patent Wedge Slingback Pumps
Toteme
Patent Wedge Slingback Pumps

Every fashion person I know is trying to get their hands on these slingback wedges for autumn.

Madewell, Tapered Denim Trousers
Madewell
Tapered Denim Trousers

These don't have to be on sale to make me want to buy them, but it doesn't hurt.

Hermia Regenerative Merino Polo
Reformation
Hermia Regenerative Merino Polo

If you're not so much a T-shirt person, this is a great alternative that can still be casual but with a more elevated appearance. Plus, you can easily dress it up with a pencil skirt or trousers.

Tiffany Signature® Pearls Earrings
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Signature Pearls Earrings

A timeless choice that'll arrive in a beautiful turquoise box as an added bonus.

Crackled Nappa Leather Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Crackled Nappa Leather Skirt

Massimo Dutti just dropped its fall collection, and it's perfect if you want to get in on this trend early.

Darling Pointed Toe Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Darling Pointed Toe Boot

Style these with sheer tights, a knee-length skirt, and a great trench or wool coat depending on the season.

Sleeveless Midi Dress Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Sleeveless Midi Dress

A '90s LBD at its finest.

Long Leather Gloves
ZARA
Long Leather Gloves

Opera gloves make every outfit look a touch more intentional.

Owen Jacket Es
Reformation
Owen Jacket

Fall weather has officially arrived, and with it comes the need for a perfect jacket. I found yours.

Ray Layered Skirt Pants
Pixie Market
Ray Layered Skirt Pants

Why wear just pants or just a skirt when you can wear both? This is just the sort of cool, sophisticated, and unexpected piece someone whose style you admire would own.

Leset Lauren Sleeveless Turtleneck
Leset
Lauren Sleeveless Turtleneck

A sleek turtleneck with none of the bulk.

Zurie High Rise Straight Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie High Rise Straight Jeans

These are arguably the most elegant jeans I've ever seen (or worn). Yes, I own them, and I get asked about them constantly.

Leopard Heeled Loafer Pumps
Prada
Leopard Heeled Loafer Pumps

Bessette-Kennedy famously adored leopard-print footwear.

Symmetry Pochette Slim Leather Tote Bag
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Slim Leather Tote Bag

And I bet she'd feel the same way about Savette, a graceful accessory brand every fashion editor adores.

Long Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Long Wool-Blend Coat

This coat won't last long—trust me.

Shearling Pillbox Hat
TOTEME
Shearling Pillbox Hat

My editor senses are telling me that someone's going to wear this in February during fashion month, if not multiple people.

Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
j.crew
Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

There's no single item more classic for fall than a cashmere sweater.

Renee Feather-Trimmed Silk-Satin Skirt
TOVE
Renee Feather-Trimmed Silk-Satin Skirt

A timeless A-line skirt made new with the addition of volumizing feathers.

X Khaite 1983c 52mm Irregular Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples X Khaite
1983c 52mm Irregular Sunglasses

Bessette-Kennedy was always a fan of tortoiseshell.

Modern Boatneck T-Shirt
Gap
Modern Boatneck T-Shirt

The most expensive-looking basic in your closet is just $30 away.

Twisted Balloon Midi Skirt
ZARA
Twisted Balloon Midi Skirt

This skirt will pair perfectly with boots, slingbacks, or flats.

Gunner Pointed Toe Flat
Marc Fisher
Gunner Pointed Toe Flat

These flats come in a myriad of desirable colors, including black and burgundy.

abercrombie, Collared Zip-Up Midi Dress
abercrombie & fitch
Collared Zip-Up Midi Dress

This is the perfect dress to take from the office to a night out.

Baignoire Watch
cartier
Baignoire Watch

Maybe it's just me, but no piece of arm candy is more elegant than a Cartier Baignoire.

Double-Breasted Car Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Car Coat

It's all in the collar.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Manolo Blahnik makes the most beautiful, sophisticated shoes in the game—end of story.

Wilfred, Claudine Blazer
Wilfred
Claudine Blazer

No more oversize suiting here. It's all about a hyper-tailored fit for 2025.

Levi's 501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans

A darker wash of denim will always make jeans look more refined.

Katana Cape-Effect Ruched Silk-Blend Satin Top
TOVE
Katana Cape-Effect Ruched Silk-Blend Satin Top

The cape-like details on this silk-satin blouse add the perfect modern touch.

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant Es
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Jennifer Lawrence is a big fan of satin trousers.

Alexandre De Paris Classic Headband
Alexandre De Paris
Classic Headband

You obviously need a French acetate tortoiseshell headband.

100% Oversized Leather Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
100% Oversized Leather Coat

Trade in your moto jacket for this chicer leather alt.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

