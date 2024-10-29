Every Chic Person You Know Will Be Embracing This Spring Trend in 2025

Though it appeared on the majority of spring 2025 runways that maximalism was hunting a comeback in the world of fashion, one aesthetic was set on playing devil's advocate. Bright colors, clashing patterns, and personality-driven accessory styling might have been the season's most prominent styles, but at a few of the shows, the subtle and elegant sophistication of seasons past continued to quietly assert its dominance via a trend we're calling "the modern socialite."

Looking around the fashion landscape in the last year, the late socialite and publicist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's presence has been felt and seen. No one can deny that. Her effortless air and one-of-one yet utterly timeless style put her high on history's best dressed list, and she wore everything from Prada to Yohji Yamamoto and, of course, Calvin Klein, where she worked in PR. While planning out their spring 2025 collections, designers definitely had Bessette-Kennedy on the brain, mimicking her casual glamour in the form of white, cream, black, and camel ensembles, all tailored to perfection and worthy of awe and admiration. At the same time, they added their own twists to her lauded style, finding ways to add modern and even daring details to their looks, from a risqué styling trick to an NSFW fabric choice. As a result, a wardrobe began to appear on the runways that only the chicest woman in any room would wear.

Max Mara S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This trend first came to us at the Max Mara show in the form of one particular look. Look 46, worn by model Angelina Kendall, included a mostly unbuttoned white button-down shirt styled with a black bikini peeking out from underneath and a maxi-length pencil skirt. From the sleek tuck to the glamorous albeit risqué unbuttoning of the shirt, everything about the ensemble took me back in time to a very specific outfit worn by Bessette-Kennedy in 1999 at a fundraising gala for the Whitney Museum. Max Mara's modern-day interpretation was a touch more playful with the addition of the bikini underneath, but both looks offered the same easy glamour that so many strive for but have struggled to achieve in the past. This season's collections are solutions in that way. They'll provide shoppers access to the same effortless elegance they've long admired on chic socialites like Bessette-Kennedy.

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images)

More examples of the modern socialite trend on the runway this fashion month could be found at Khaite in the form of a leather column dress with a white bustier; Toteme, where a butter-yellow satin minidress with an attached scarf gave new meaning to the word grace was styled with black sheer tights, a red lip, and simple heeled mules; and Tove via an almost completely sheer but still polished black high-neck gown with a wide belt. Taste was the real through line from each look to the next, with every outfit offering up something unique and adventurous. Minimalism can often be inaccurately looped in with boringness, but the modern socialite is anything but blasé.

Khaite S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Toteme S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Tove S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

She's on every guest list and at all the parties that matter. Everyone wants her attention, but she's intentional with her time. She always—even when she's just walking the dog in Central Park or around Tribeca—looks fabulous. She's the socialite of our time, and in 2025, she'll own a mix of off-the-runway pieces by Max Mara, Toteme, Issey Miyake, Carven, Tod's, Tove, and more.

In anticipation of spring, get the modern socialite look by shopping the 39 available-now pieces below.

Shop 2025's chicest trend:

ZARA Slingback Kitten Heels $50 SHOP NOW For $50, you can own shoes that look like they cost you $500. Girl math.

carven High Neck Dress in Crepe Wool $1890 SHOP NOW Carven's website right now is a treasure trove of modern socialite pieces. If I could only wear them forever, I would.

H&M Strap-Detail Handbag $55 SHOP NOW This belted flap bag is going to sell out freakishly fast. Trust me.

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Shirt With Collar Detail $70 SHOP NOW

Zw Collection Wool Blend Pencil Skirt $109 SHOP NOW Do you see how close together the buttons on this skirt are? That's a strategy to make an item look more expensive, one that *always* works.

AIRE Fornax 53mm Oval Sunglasses $39 SHOP NOW Clean, chic, and under $40. Don't hesitate to snag a pair of these for fall.

Babaton Eyecatcher Dress $148 SHOP NOW The black version of this classic tube dress is gorgeous, but something about the eggplant feels even more impactful.

Toteme Patent Wedge Slingback Pumps $660 SHOP NOW Every fashion person I know is trying to get their hands on these slingback wedges for autumn.

Madewell Tapered Denim Trousers $148 $80 SHOP NOW These don't have to be on sale to make me want to buy them, but it doesn't hurt.

Reformation Hermia Regenerative Merino Polo $128 SHOP NOW If you're not so much a T-shirt person, this is a great alternative that can still be casual but with a more elevated appearance. Plus, you can easily dress it up with a pencil skirt or trousers.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Signature Pearls Earrings $580 SHOP NOW A timeless choice that'll arrive in a beautiful turquoise box as an added bonus.

Massimo Dutti Crackled Nappa Leather Skirt $199 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti just dropped its fall collection, and it's perfect if you want to get in on this trend early.

Jeffrey Campbell Darling Pointed Toe Boot $215 SHOP NOW Style these with sheer tights, a knee-length skirt, and a great trench or wool coat depending on the season.

Zw Collection Sleeveless Midi Dress $90 SHOP NOW A '90s LBD at its finest.

ZARA Long Leather Gloves $90 SHOP NOW Opera gloves make every outfit look a touch more intentional.

Reformation Owen Jacket $348 SHOP NOW Fall weather has officially arrived, and with it comes the need for a perfect jacket. I found yours.

Pixie Market Ray Layered Skirt Pants $129 SHOP NOW Why wear just pants or just a skirt when you can wear both? This is just the sort of cool, sophisticated, and unexpected piece someone whose style you admire would own.

Leset Lauren Sleeveless Turtleneck $140 SHOP NOW A sleek turtleneck with none of the bulk.

Citizens of Humanity Zurie High Rise Straight Jeans $238 $179 SHOP NOW These are arguably the most elegant jeans I've ever seen (or worn). Yes, I own them, and I get asked about them constantly.

Prada Leopard Heeled Loafer Pumps $1320 SHOP NOW Bessette-Kennedy famously adored leopard-print footwear.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Slim Leather Tote Bag $1490 SHOP NOW And I bet she'd feel the same way about Savette, a graceful accessory brand every fashion editor adores.

H&M Long Wool-Blend Coat $259 SHOP NOW This coat won't last long—trust me.

TOTEME Shearling Pillbox Hat $565 SHOP NOW My editor senses are telling me that someone's going to wear this in February during fashion month, if not multiple people.

j.crew Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater $158 SHOP NOW There's no single item more classic for fall than a cashmere sweater.

TOVE Renee Feather-Trimmed Silk-Satin Skirt $1440 SHOP NOW A timeless A-line skirt made new with the addition of volumizing feathers.

Oliver Peoples X Khaite 1983c 52mm Irregular Sunglasses $524 SHOP NOW Bessette-Kennedy was always a fan of tortoiseshell.

Gap Modern Boatneck T-Shirt $30 SHOP NOW The most expensive-looking basic in your closet is just $30 away.

ZARA Twisted Balloon Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW This skirt will pair perfectly with boots, slingbacks, or flats.

Marc Fisher Gunner Pointed Toe Flat $130 $90 SHOP NOW These flats come in a myriad of desirable colors, including black and burgundy.

abercrombie & fitch Collared Zip-Up Midi Dress $110 SHOP NOW This is the perfect dress to take from the office to a night out.

cartier Baignoire Watch $6900 SHOP NOW Maybe it's just me, but no piece of arm candy is more elegant than a Cartier Baignoire.

H&M Double-Breasted Car Coat $75 SHOP NOW It's all in the collar.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW Manolo Blahnik makes the most beautiful, sophisticated shoes in the game—end of story.

Wilfred Claudine Blazer $248 SHOP NOW No more oversize suiting here. It's all about a hyper-tailored fit for 2025.

Levi's 501 Jeans $98 SHOP NOW A darker wash of denim will always make jeans look more refined.

TOVE Katana Cape-Effect Ruched Silk-Blend Satin Top $1100 SHOP NOW The cape-like details on this silk-satin blouse add the perfect modern touch.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198 SHOP NOW Jennifer Lawrence is a big fan of satin trousers.

Alexandre De Paris Classic Headband $69 SHOP NOW You obviously need a French acetate tortoiseshell headband.

MANGO 100% Oversized Leather Coat $650 SHOP NOW Trade in your moto jacket for this chicer leather alt.