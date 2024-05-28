Most of My Friends Are L.A. Natives, These Are the Key Items They Wear on Repeat

L.A. woman takes a selfie in a baseball cap, straight leg jeans, black long sleeve t-shirt and sunglasses

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

I grew up in L.A. and have had most of the same friends since middle school. While a lot of us went east for college, slowly, but surely, the majority found our way back home after a few years. That L.A. pull is strong. I see these friends as often as I can and, sorry to brag, but they’re some of the best-dressed people I know. While you might think L.A. style is mostly leisure-wear and on a day-to-day basis you’re not wrong, when we meet for lunch or dinner, our, ahem, passion for fashion is clear.

While, of course, we all have our own distinct sensibilities, there are a handful of items that we universally love. Our version of L.A. style tends to blend a bit with what you might consider N.Y., which, taking into account that many of us lived there for a stint, is no surprise. It’s a sophisticated spin on the laid back aesthetic L.A. dressing is synonymous with.

Just in case this sounds up your style alley, I’ve rounded up the top 5 items L.A. natives wear on repeat, so you can try out the look for yourself, below.

Candid photo of a NY woman in a tan suede jacket, straight jeans and white ballet flats drinking an iced coffee

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Ballet flats are classic for a reason; they add polish to the simplest of outfits and are great for the days when you want “no-brainer” dressing. Recently I’ve been pairing mine with track pants for a feminine/sporty juxtaposition.

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane
The Day Ballet FLat

The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat

Faux Suede Ballet Flats With Bow
ZARA
Faux Suede Ballet Flats With Bow

Bow Leather Ballerina - Women
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

Zoe cap toe ballet flats
J. Crew
Zoe Cap Toe Ballet Flats

Woman wears a white baby tee shirt, long black skirt and heels.

(Image credit: @matildadjerf)

Up until recently, I had always opted for a baggier t-shirt, but a fitted baby tee fits that 90’s nostalgia aesthetic my L.A. friends and I crave. I’m particularly partial to a pointelle version.

Baby T-Shirt
Good American
Baby T-Shirt

Adidas Originals 3 Stripe Baby Cropped T-Shirt in Green
adidas Originals
Adidas Originals 3 Stripe Baby Cropped T-Shirt in Green

Paloma Tee
A.L.C.
Paloma Tee

Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee
Leset
Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee

Cropped Stretch T-Shirt
ZARA
Cropped Stretch T-Shirt

Woman wears baggy black pants and an oversized grey sweater

(Image credit: @_marisamartins_)

A baggy sweater might feel counterintuitive when you’re talking about L.A. style, but when you think about it, casual cool is the norm here. Literally everyone I know loves an oversized knit.

BASIC SOFT KNIT SWEATER
zara
BASIC SOFT KNIT SWEATER

Ribbed Knit Sweater
& Other Stories
Ribbed Knit Sweater

Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater
J. Crew
Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater

Crew Neck Open-Knit Sweater
MASSIMODUTTI
Crew Neck Open-Knit Sweater

Striped Wool Sweater
COS
Striped Wool Sweater

L.A. woman takes a selfie in straight leg jeans, long sleeve t-shirt, a baseball cap and sunglasses

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Straight-leg jeans are a forever staple when it comes to L.A dressing. While vintage Levi’s are preferred, many contemporary brands are coming out with washes that actually look worn in and well-loved and thankfully not in that strategically distressed or 80’s way, either.

501 Straight Levi's
Levi's
501 Straight

Straight Jeans
& Other Stories
Straight Jeans

Abby Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Abby Straight Leg Jeans

Mid-Rise Straight Jeans - Women
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

Agolde Riley Long High Rise Straight
Agolde
Riley Long High Rise Straight Jeans

L.A. woman walks down the street in a 90's style leather jacket.

(Image credit: @devonleecarlson)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 90’s style is the L.A. fashion person’s ultimate, so naturally a tailored leather jacket takes the win. My favorites hit at, or slightly below, the hip.

Topshop Faux Leather Jacket in Black
Topshop
Faux Leather Jacket

Ezra Blazer
ASTR the Label
Ezra Blazer

Asos Design 90s Fitted Leather Look Jacket in Brown
Collusion
90s Fitted Leather Look Jacket

Cropped Leather Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Cropped Leather Coat Zw Collection

Marissa Blazer
superdown
Marissa Blazer

Courtney Falsey
Freelance Contributor
