I Work in Fashion in NYC—These 11 Pretty Dress Trends Are Beyond Stylish

Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
Well you know if I shared some of my most-loved tops,I had to move onto dresses next! While I do gravitate towards a good top, there’s nothing more apropos than throwing on a dress and sprinting out your door to catch the train. I love that there’s a fit to every mood: drinks with friends after work, weekend wear to birthday parties, business meetings. These styles mix and match with different shoes to fit the different vibe required of the day. Separately, while I move towards more basic colors for everyday wear during the cooler months, dresses are the one place I let myself get a bit more fun; leaning into prints that fit the summer mood and jive with warmer footwear options.
Here are a few of my favorites that I can’t wait to wear all summer long in this New York heat.