Audrey Hepburn Got Married at This Iconic Swiss Hotel—71 Years Later, It's Chicer Than Ever

If walls could talk, the Bürgenstock Resort would have a lot to say about its 152-year history. In 1954, for instance, Audrey Hepburn married Mel Ferrer wearing a Pierre Balmain dress at the Swiss resort's chapel. In the 1960s, Sophia Loren enjoyed Bürgenstock so much that she moved into a villa on the grounds. While filming the 1964 James Bond movie Goldfinger, Sean Connery and the rest of the cast and crew took up residence at the hotel. Presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, mayors, and chancellors from over 100 countries have walked its hallowed halls. Kings, queens, princes, and princesses, too. And don't for a second think that athletes have been left out—homegrown hero Roger Federer filmed a Uniqlo campaign at one of Bürgenstock's tennis courts in 2024.
When you combine Bürgenstock's history with its modern updates, world-famous spa, and dramatic setting rising over 1600 feet above Lake Lucerne, it's not hard to understand why I traveled nearly 6000 miles from Los Angeles to stay there. After years of pining for a visit, I simply had to go to Switzerland to see it for myself. Continue reading below for a peek inside my camera roll and my thoughts on the resort's accommodations, activities, dining, and more.
Planes, trains, and automobiles aren't the only forms of transport you can expect to utilize on your journey to Bürgenstock. First, I flew from Los Angeles to Zürich. After deplaning, I made my way to the train station, which was conveniently located directly underneath the airport, so I never had to go outside. An hour and 15 minutes later, I arrived in Lucerne, where I walked a short distance along the lake to a boat dock and boarded the resort's very own catamaran. Lastly, I hopped on the Bürgenstock Funicular, Switzerland's first electric cable car, which took me directly into the lobby. Was it worth the trek? Absolutely. I highly recommend taking the scenic boat and funicular for the full Swiss experience, but you can absolutely drive straight to the hotel if you prefer.
Sitting on 148 acres, the property includes 360 hotel rooms and suites, 17 residence suites, 12 restaurants, a 100,000-square-foot spa, 30 buildings, a golf course, a movie theater, a ballroom, and dozens of conference rooms. In other words, don't be shy about pocketing a map from the front desk.
Lots of hotels around the world have hosted famous people overnight, but how many can say that celebrities have actually lived there? As it happens, two of Hollywood's biggest names have taken up long-term residence at the Bürgenstock Resort: Sophia Loren, pictured bottom left in front of her villa on the grounds, and Audrey Hepburn, pictured top right wearing a Pierre Balmain dress with her husband Mel Ferrer at the resort's chapel. After marrying at Bürgenstock, Hepburn and Ferrer moved into a house on the property, which is where they welcomed their son, Sean, who was christened at the same chapel. Hepburn lived in several countries throughout her life, including Belgium, England, the Netherlands, and the United States, but Switzerland was known to be her favorite and is where she chose to be buried.
While Loren and Hepburn used Bürgenstock as an escape from the film industry, the James Bond franchise put the resort smack-dab in the middle of moviemaking magic. Sean Connery, pictured top left, and the cast and crew of the 1964 movie Goldfinger stayed at Bürgenstock while filming. The 007 flick even filmed scenes at the resort's Hollywood Pool and underground Bull's Eye Bar.
Hollywood isn't the only industry that's well acquainted with Bürgenstock. In 2024, the resort hosted the largest diplomatic event in Switzerland's history: the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, which drew 57 heads of state and 2000 staff members, security personnel, and journalists. Participants included representatives from 92 different countries.
What's there to do at the resort? A lot. The spa, in particular, is a huge draw for both guests and visitors, as you can purchase day passes. Even if you don't book a massage or facial, you can spend hours relaxing in the pools, saunas, steam rooms, cold plunges, and quiet areas. Yoga classes and manicures and pedicures are also available. Above all, you simply cannot miss the outdoor infinity pool (pictured top left), which is heated year-round.
Given its Hollywood connection, it makes sense that Bürgenstock has its own movie theater. I was still surprised, however, by just how big it was, with 69 plush leather seats and a giant screen rivaling an AMC. If you're more outdoorsy, you can also golf, hike, and bike nearby. Further afield, you can get to the ski slopes of Mount Titlis in about an hour.
I stayed in the original hotel, but after touring the entire property, I'm confident that you can't go wrong with any option. You'll also need to consider whether you want a lake view or a mountain view, but again, there are no bad choices here. Any way you slice it, you're guaranteed to receive a luxury experience befitting of a five-star hotel.
Switzerland's dining scene goes well beyond its famous fondue. (That said, you aren't allowed to leave without ordering some melted Gruyère cheese. I don't make the rules.) At Bürgenstock Resort, the food options across 12 restaurants are impressively varied.
Situated on a platform overhang, Spices Kitchen & Terrace, pictured bottom right, is arguably the star of the show. I couldn't decide what blew me away more: the restaurant's panoramic vistas or its delicious menu. As for the former, I enjoyed being seated with a view of the funicular's charming red carriages. The vast food selection offers a mix of Japanese, Chinese, Indian, and Thai cuisines, including sashimi, dim sum, Pad Thai, chicken satay, curry dishes, and more.
Over at Restaurant Taverne, pictured top right, you can nosh on traditional Swiss dishes like älplermagronen, a twist on macaroni and cheese. Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or prefer some afternoon tea, plan on spending time at the Lakeview Bar and Cigar Lounge. That's where I posted up with my laptop before my cab to the airport arrived, but it was hard to stare at a screen when I could gaze at Lake Lucerne through floor-to-ceiling windows. Can you blame me?
