The Fashion-Editor Guide to Summer In Paris: The Buzziest Spots and What to Wear to Them

Paris is a destination I’ve been visiting for years for everything from personal holidays to work trips, so I have a running list of must-visit spots whenever I’m in town. This season, I headed to Paris for an early summer trip to attend the French Open for the first time, and stop by some of my favorite restaurants, shops, and sites, as well as some buzzy new places on my list, including the 1 Place Vendôme and Le Grand Café.

My approach to packing for Paris this summer focused on only including items that would fit in my carry-on bags, so I added some key staples from my closet. I also left extra room for new finds I picked up while in town, including a ribbed Lacoste polo top and linen shorts from Massimo Dutti. Ahead, see my fashion-editor guide to summer in Paris, including the places I visited and everything I wore.

Where to Stay

1 Place Vendôme

I arrived in Paris off of a redeye from New York and took a car straight to the beautiful 1 Place Vendôme, a hotel owned by the Chopard family in the heart of the city. It sits over the Chopard flagship jewelry store and, as the name suggests, it overlooks the iconic Place Vendôme. The intimate space feels more like a private townhouse and family home than a hotel, and every detail is considered, including a library with books chosen by the owners, a private bar and restaurant, and a gym and sauna on the top floor. Every suite and room is designed with a unique concept, and I stayed in the Emerald Suite finished with a palette of green and soothing creams. It's luxurious while comfortable and warm at the same time. Just steps away from some of the best shopping in city as well as the Louvre and Tuileries, it's the perfect location for a visit to Paris.

Where to Go

The French Open

The French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments around the world. It takes place in Paris and is known for its play on clay courts. This year, I had the opportunity to attend for the first time as a guest of Lacoste, one of the tournament's longstanding sponsors. I planned my trip around attending the French Open for the first time and it was unforgettable to be there and see Novak Djokovic play an evening match and experience the French Open—an event that stands out as one of the best sporting events I've ever attended.

Le Grand Café

The buzziest new restaurant in Paris? Le Grand Café—the sister restaurant of Loulou, a mainstay of the fashion set. With nearly impossible-to-get reservations, I had my booking notifications on alert and was finally able to confirm a last-minute lunch. The beautiful space is located at the Grand Palais with brasserie-style designs from Joseph Dirand. This is a place that is not to be missed on your next visit to Paris, if you're able to get a reservation.

LouLou

Speaking of LouLou, this is a spot I always visit when I'm in Paris. I'm typically in town during the fall or winter, so this was my first time dining outside on the terrace with views of the Eiffel Tower and Tuileries, which I would recommend during the spring and summer months. My go-to order includes the tuna carpaccio and artichoke salad.

Bourse de Commerce

Opened in 2021, the Bourse de Commerce is one of my favorite (newer) destinations for art that I would recommend if you have already visited other iconic museums like the Louvre. It highlights the works from the Pinault collection, including contemporary art from artists including Cy Twombly, Cindy Sherman, and Damien Hirst. I also frequent spots including the Musée d'Orsay, Musée de l'Orangerie, and Musée Rodin.

What to Wear

For the French Open, I opted for a Lacoste ribbed navy polo top, linen shorts from Massimo Dutti, and my go-to Triomphe sunglasses from Celine.

A Posse linen mini dress and Chanel slingbacks took me everywhere from breakfast at 1 Place Vendôme to walking around the city for miles and miles.

Jeans are my everyday uniform and I always return to Levi's for its classic straight-leg styles. I've been opting for white washes this summer and paired these with a Flore Flore tank top and Nili Lotan belt.

My Paris packing essentials also include workhorse wardrobe items, including a Hommegirls poplin button-up, Khaite's Danielle jeans, a Nili Lotan blazer, and accessories from Ralph Lauren.

When I can, I try to pack everything in my carry-on bags so I don't have to check anything. I always travel with a hard-case bag from Carl Friedrik and a leather duffle from Longchamp.