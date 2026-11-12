What do you get when you mix fashion, winemaking, and philanthropy? Luxury fashion house Simkhai has launched an unlikely partnership with Frank Family Vineyards—a limited-edition cabernet sauvignon. This isn't just any new wine release. Proceeds from the sale of the FFV x Simkhai Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon will be donated to Dress for Success, supporting its mission to advance women in the workplace globally. On top of that, the collaboration features a label design inspired by the intricate lace crafted for one of Simkhai's hero dresses, the Lina.
"For me, [this partnership] is about empowerment. At Simkhai, we believe in fashion as a form of empowerment, and [that's] very much what Dress for Success is about," explains Johanthan Simkhai, founder of Simkhai.
If you're looking for something special for the chic wine lover in your life, you may have stumbled upon the perfect gift just in time for the holidays. The FFV x Simkhai Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon was produced in limited quantities, so this opportunity won't last forever. Keep scrolling to shop the limited-edition bottle, other FFV wines, and seasonal Simkhai picks perfect for the cold weather ahead.
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Frank Family Vineyards x Simkhai Cabernet Sauvignon
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.