How Content Creator Tennille Jenkins Continues to Reinvent Herself

Tennille Jenkins is a content creator who proves that life is anything but linear. She’s lived approximately four career lives, with her latest chapter being defined by reinvention, resilience, and relatability. From interior design to private aviation to full-time content creation, Jenkins’s path is as inspiring as it is unpredictable.

Jenkins’s first life began with a foundation in interior design and architecture, which she studied in college. After school, she launched her career crafting beautiful spaces as an interior designer. But life soon shifted gears when she stepped into her second act: becoming a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters. For several years, she poured her energy into raising her family, a role she fully embraced. As her daughters grew and she approached her 30s, Jenkins felt the itch to re-enter the workforce. Interior design no longer sparked her interest, so she pivoted, landing a job as a corporate flight attendant for a private aviation company.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jenkins)

Through her experience with private aviation, she met NBA legend Magic Johnson, and they immediately hit it off. She then became his private flight attendant, jetting across the globe with him for eight and a half years. It was a whirlwind of glamour and adventure, but by 2016, she craved a creative outlet of her own. Enter The Tennille Life, her blog and Instagram page—a space carved out by her, for her. What started as a side project soon blossomed, pulling her in two directions as she juggled her aviation career and growing online presence. By 2020, burnout set in, and Jenkins knew it was time for another leap.

So, she quit her job and dove headfirst into her fourth life: full-time content creation. Over the past four years, Jenkins has built a loyal following, becoming a refreshing voice on aging. Her content—raw, unfiltered, and honest—resonates because it’s real. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Jenkins continues to evolve herself, allowing others to grow with her.

