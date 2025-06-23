Katie Sturino's Next Chapter: From Founding Megababe to Becoming a Novelist

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Katie Sturino is a force of nature. When she first appeared on Second Life in 2020, she shared her inspiring journey from founding a PR firm to becoming a body positivity content creator and launching Megababe, a clean bodycare brand that tackles real-life concerns with humor and efficacy. Since then, Sturino has been unstoppable, and her latest venture—her debut novel, Sunny Side Up—marks a thrilling new chapter.

Sturino’s path has been anything but conventional. After carving out a space as an influencer advocating for body acceptance, she founded Megababe to address often-ignored personal care needs. The brand’s cult-favorite products, like Thigh Rescue and the cheekily named Butt Stuff Hemorrhoid Cream, reflect her knack for combining practicality with personality. In 2021, she expanded Megababe with a men’s bodycare line, further cementing its inclusive ethos. That same year, she released Body Talk: How to Embrace Your Body and Start Living Your Best Life, a workbook empowering readers to rewrite their relationship with their bodies.

katie sturino Sunny Side Up: a Novel $28 $20 SHOP NOW

Now, Sturino is diving into fiction with Sunny Side Up, set to release on June 24. The book follows Sunny Greene, a recently divorced plus-size woman, as she navigates dating, self-acceptance, and her career in New York City with humor and confidence. Returning to Second Life, she opened up about the whirlwind of writing her first novel. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Sturino was able to write a novel exploring themes of self-discovery and resilience, echoing the authenticity that defines her brand and advocacy.

Next: Meet Shannon Watts: Author and Founder of Moms Demand Action