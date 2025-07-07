Meet Denise Woodard: Founder and CEO of Partake Foods

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Denise Woodard, the founder and CEO of Partake Foods, never intended to become an entrepreneur. Before launching her allergy-friendly snack brand, she thrived in a high-powered career at the Coca-Cola Company, where she rose to director of national sales for its Venturing and Emerging Brands, overseeing notable brands like Honest Tea and Health-Ade. But in 2016, everything changed when her young daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies. Struggling to find snacks that were both nutritious and delicious, Woodard faced a gap in the market—and a personal mission—that ultimately sparked the need to start Partake Foods.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Partake)

Woodard was encouraged by her nanny to enter a local pitch competition with the seed of an idea for Partake Foods, a brand dedicated to providing safe and tasty snacks for kids with dietary restrictions. She won, sparking a journey that would redefine her life. For the first year, she juggled her day job, developing recipes and selling cookies out of her car on nights and weekends. Her mission was clear: ensure everyone, regardless of allergies, could “partake” in the joy of food.

The path to building the brand was neither linear nor smooth. Woodard emptied her 401(k) to fulfill early orders and faced rejection from 86 investors during fundraising. But her resilience paid off. In a historic milestone, she became the first Black woman to raise over $1 million for a packaged food company. Today, Partake Foods’ cookies, pancake mixes, and more are available in over 18,000 retailers, including Target and Whole Foods, making inclusive snacking a reality for countless families.

Beyond her business success, Woodard’s impact runs deeper. She founded the Black Futures Fellowship, a nonprofit organization that supports underrepresented individuals in the food and beverage industry, amplifying their voices in an industry where diversity is often lacking.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Woodard’s story is a masterclass in learning by doing, turning a personal challenge into a thriving business and a platform for change.

