How Jennie Garth Has Evolved Her Career to Continue Empowering Women

Jennie Garth is best known for her iconic role as Kelly Taylor on the groundbreaking teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and was just 19 when she stepped into the spotlight in 1990. Over the next decade, she became a household name and defining figure of ’90s pop culture. For many fans, Garth embodied Kelly—a glamorous, complex character whose trials and triumphs captivated millions. But being so closely tied to a single role can be a double-edged sword, and Garth faced the challenge of evolving her career while honoring the show that launched her into fame.

Rather than remaining stagnant, Garth embraced versatility. She stepped into the sitcom world with What I Like About You, co-starring Amanda Bynes, proving her comedic chops in a multicam format. She then starred on the beloved show, Dancing with the Stars, bared her soul in a memoir titled Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde, and dipped her toes into reality TV. Yet, she never fully left Kelly Taylor behind. In 2008, she delighted fans by reprising her role in the CW’s 90210 reboot, and in 2020, she teamed up with longtime friend and co-star Tori Spelling for the 90210MG podcast, a nostalgic recap series that keeps the Beverly Hills, 90210 legacy alive.

Now, Garth is channeling her past into powerful media with her I Choose Me podcast—a nod to one of Kelly’s most memorable lines, “I choose me,” from the original series. Her podcast explores personal growth and self-empowerment, while her clothing line, Me by Jennie Garth, offers women stylish, confidence-boosting apparel. In 2023, she hosted the inaugural I Choose Me summit, a gathering dedicated to inspiring and uplifting women.

Garth’s career is a masterclass in balance: embracing new opportunities while paying homage to her roots. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how through acting, podcasting, and designing, Garth is not just redefining herself—she’s empowering others to do the same.

