Taryn Delanie Smith has an infectious energy. As the former Miss New York, she has a poise and grace that very few possess. She made history in 2022 as the first Black woman to win the title while proudly wearing her natural hair—a defining moment that shattered stereotypes and inspired countless young women. Her radiant presence extended to the national stage when she became the runner-up in the 2023 Miss America pageant, where she captivated the audience with her authenticity and charm. But her journey has taken an unexpected turn into a new realm of creativity and connection.

Smith’s evolution from pageant queen to viral content creator is nothing short of inspiring. Her online persona, Denise, a whimsical receptionist in heaven, has captured the hearts of millions. These sketches, which blend humor with profound emotional resonance, provide solace to those grappling with loss and grief. Through Denise, Smith has crafted a safe space where laughter and healing coexist, a testament to her ability to channel her compassion and creativity into something deeply meaningful.

This blend of entertainment and empathy is emblematic of Smith herself. Her videos are undeniably funny, yet they carry an undercurrent of service and care that speaks to her core values, which has allowed her to carve out a niche in the crowded world of digital content creation, proving that authenticity and heart are a recipe for true impact.

Smith’s career path has been far from predictable as she was once convinced she would become a diplomat and live in Paris, but she has embraced the unpredictability of life with open arms. Today, she is co-hosting the Amazon Prime talk show Influenced, a role that allows her to merge her natural charisma with her knack for meaningful conversation. She continues to create engaging content, but her impact extends beyond entertainment. With her platform, Smith champions causes close to her heart, particularly housing insecurity, demonstrating her commitment to leveraging her influence for good.

