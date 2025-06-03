Meet Anushka Salinas: The CEO Behind Leading Parenting Tech Company Nanit

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Anushka Salinas’ career journey is the epitome of a second life. As the new CEO of parenting tech company Nanit, she has built a career defined by her ability to blend passion, business acumen, and innovation. Her journey began in a completely different industry: fashion.

Salinas started at Lord & Taylor as an assistant buyer, a role that perfectly married her love for fashion with her fascination for the data and strategy driving the industry. As she grew eager to deepen her business expertise, Salinas pursued an MBA, which led her to meet Jenn Hyman and Jenny Fleiss, the founders of Rent the Runway. She was intrigued—and incredibly inspired—by its revolutionary clothing rental concept, and she saw an opportunity to work at the intersection of fashion and business.

In a bold move, Salinas turned down a stable job offer to join the fledgling Rent the Runway. Over three years, she helped shape its early success and explosive growth, leveraging her knack for data-driven strategy. Then, after a stint at Hudson’s Bay and a start-up called Resonance, Salinas returned to RTR, where she spearheaded the development of its subscription business and eventually rose to the role of president. Her leadership was instrumental in scaling the company into a household name in the fashion rental industry.

In 2024, Salinas felt ready for a new challenge. She stepped into the role of CEO at Nanit, a tech company revolutionizing how parents monitor their babies’ sleep through a smart baby monitor—if you are a mom or soon-to-be mom, chances are you have heard the praises of the brand. While parenting tech may seem like a departure from fashion, the move aligns perfectly with Salinas’ diverse skill set, as her mission is to empower parents with data-driven insights by building consumer-focused solutions that truly work.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Salinas continues to trust her instincts, establishing herself as a true leader in innovation and impact.

