Angela Vranich, co-founder and chief product officer of Little Spoon, has completely revolutionized the landscape of children’s nutrition. With a keen eye for spotting untapped markets, Vranich’s journey in the food industry wasn’t exactly linear.

While studying business in college, Vranich didn’t just hit the books—she also founded a nationwide organic food marketing company between classes. Her passion for organic foods carried her through a post-college stint in television production, which she quickly realized wasn’t her calling. Drawn back to her roots, she relocated to San Francisco to join her then-boyfriend (now husband and Little Spoon co-founder), who ran an organic food distribution company. She again became immersed in the world of fresh, sustainable foods. It was then that Vranich noticed a glaring gap in the market: baby food.

In the mid-2010s, fresh, organic products were booming—juices, salsas, and even dog food were getting gourmet makeovers. Yet the baby food aisle remained stagnant, dominated by shelf-stable jars unchanged for decades. Vranich saw an opportunity to disrupt this stagnant space with fresh-cooked, organic baby food tailored to modern families. In 2017, she co-founded Little Spoon, a direct-to-consumer brand delivering nutritious, thoughtfully crafted meals for babies and kids.

The response was electric. Little Spoon sold a million meals in its first year, proving parents were hungry for healthier, more convenient options. Since then, the brand has expanded beyond baby food to offer meals for children up to age 10, from nutrient-packed purees to kid-friendly plates. With over 35 million meals delivered, Little Spoon has become a household name, blending science-backed nutrition with flavors kids love.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Vranich shifted how kids eat while also inspiring a generation of parents to prioritize fresh, organic nutrition.

