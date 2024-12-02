Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Rebecca Zhou, founder and CEO of the transformative bodycare brand Soft Services, has long been a trailblazer in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) landscape. She's built a career doing strategy, product innovation, and brand development and has played pivotal roles in shaping some of today’s most recognizable companies—all of which paved the way for her to create a standout brand of her own.

Zhou began her career at Gin Lane Media, where she honed her skills as a strategist. The agency, known for its early investments in DTC giants like Quip, Harry’s, and Sweetgreen, offered Zhou an invaluable foundation for building brands that connect deeply with consumers. Notably, she guided the transformation of Reformation, a small downtown New York boutique, into the e-commerce titan it is today.

Her next chapter took her to Glossier, where she became employee number three and served as head of digital product, where she helped cement Glossier’s position as a beauty industry disruptor, leveraging digital tools to create seamless and personalized customer experiences. After Glossier, Zhou extended her expertise as a freelance consultant, working with prestigious brands such as Khaite, Diane von Furstenberg, and Peach & Lily, refining their DTC strategies and elevating their digital footprints.

In 2017, Zhou's entrepreneurial instincts led her to co-found Offhours, a luxury housecoat brand, with her husband. This venture further showcased her knack for identifying consumer needs and delivering impeccably designed products. By 2019, Zhou had touched nearly every facet of the DTC business, setting the stage for her next major move.

Soft Services, which launched in 2021, reflects Zhou's deep understanding of both the market and the consumer—an amalgamation of her career. The brand fills a gap in the bodycare industry by offering targeted solutions for skin concerns often overlooked in traditional skincare. Zhou's commitment to rigorous research and development has resulted in products that are both highly effective and beautifully designed. Her expertise in branding and marketing shines through Soft Services' minimalist aesthetic and clever communication, which resonate strongly with today's discerning customers. Earlier this year, Soft Services launched at Sephora, becoming available online and in 300 physical stores nationwide.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Zhou has solidified her position as a visionary in the DTC space, proving that her thoughtful and innovative approach to brand-building is nothing short of extraordinary. And keep scrolling to shop some of Soft Services' best-selling products.

