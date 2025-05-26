Meet Courtney Claghorn: The Founder Behind Sunless Tanning Empire Sugared + Bronzed

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Over the last several years, the name Sugared + Bronzed has become synonymous with one of the best airbrush tanning and sugaring destinations across the United States. Behind the brand is founder Courtney Claghorn, who embodies a fearless entrepreneurial spirit. Claghorn founded Sugared + Bronzed by turning a moment of frustration into a thriving business that’s redefining beauty standards.

Claghorn, a Colorado native with a business degree, moved to Los Angeles to work in fintech, only to be shocked by the subpar quality, high prices, and lackluster experience of spray tans in California. Where she once paid $25 for a flawless tan back home, the options in L.A. left much to be desired. Instead of settling, she saw an opportunity.

With a bold leap of faith and a push from her then-boyfriend—now husband and CEO of Sugared + Bronzed—she invested $500 to launch Bronzed (its initial name) from her Santa Monica apartment. What started as a side hustle quickly gained traction, with a steady stream of clients drawn to her affordable, high-quality spray tans. Confident in the demand, Claghorn quit her job to focus on the business full-time, a decision that would spark a decade of remarkable growth.

Over the past 10 years, Claghorn has transformed Sugared + Bronzed into a powerhouse with 36 locations across the U.S. and 10 more in development. Her vision extended beyond tanning to include sugaring, a natural hair removal technique, and a popular line of tanning and skincare products that complement the brand’s ethos of accessible luxury.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Claghorn’s ability to identify and fill a market gap has made Sugared + Bronzed a go-to for beauty enthusiasts seeking quality without the exorbitant price tag. Keep scrolling to shop some of Sugared + Bronzed's best sellers.

