How Science Communicator and Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera Has Made Science Accessible

In an era where medical jargon can feel like a foreign language, Jessica Malaty Rivera has become a beacon of clarity. As an infectious disease epidemiologist and science communicator, she’s amassed nearly half a million Instagram followers by breaking down complex public health topics into digestible, relatable insights.

Rivera’s career began far from the social media spotlight. After earning a master’s degree in biohazardous threat agents and emerging infectious diseases, she spent a decade consulting for nonprofits and global health organizations. Her mission manifested in translating intricate health concepts into clear, actionable messages. From teaching best public health practices at a nonprofit to working on projects that helped the U.S. government stay ahead of emerging diseases, Rivera honed her ability to bridge the gap between science and society.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Rivera saw an urgent need for transparent, reliable data. Alongside other scientists, she co-founded the COVID Tracking Project, a groundbreaking initiative that compiled and shared comprehensive COVID-19 case data with the public. This effort filled a critical gap, offering clarity during a time of confusion and fear. Simultaneously, Rivera took to Instagram, posting videos that demystified global health updates. Her approachable style—blending expertise with warmth—resonated widely, quickly earning her a loyal following.

Over the past five years, Rivera’s platform has grown exponentially. She’s launched a Substack, where she dives deeper into public health topics, and is pursuing a doctorate in public health at Johns Hopkins University. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Rivera’s dedication to truth and her ability to connect with people worldwide has made her a vital voice in today’s health landscape, reminding us that knowledge is only as powerful as our ability to share it.

