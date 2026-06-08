Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Lauren Harwell Godfrey, the visionary jewelry designer and founder of Harwell Godfrey, embodies the spirit of fearless reinvention. Today, her fine jewelry brand is celebrated by high-profile figures—including former Vice President Kamala Harris and global superstar Rihanna—yet her path to finding her passion in the fashion industry was not linear.
Harwell Godfrey began her professional life in San Francisco's advertising industry. Starting as an intern, she climbed the ranks over 15 years, eventually becoming a creative director. She crafted campaigns for major brands such as Adidas, Levi's, and Ray-Ban. Although the work was technically creative, she felt a deep lack of artistic fulfillment. Seeking a more meaningful outlet, she made a bold career shift and enrolled in culinary school.
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After graduating, Harwell Godfrey immersed herself in the food world. She worked in acclaimed restaurants including the legendary Chez Panisse and Bar Tartine. She also launched a vegan food blog and contributed to several cookbooks. Despite her passion for cuisine, she eventually realized the restaurant industry wasn't her true calling. Undeterred, she pivoted once again—this time to jewelry. What began as a personal hobby, crafting pieces for herself and close friends, quickly evolved into something more serious. In 2017, she officially launched her fine jewelry brand, Harwell Godfrey.
Since its founding, the brand has flourished. Harwell Godfrey now operates a flagship store in Northern California and has expanded its reach to retailers nationwide. Remarkably, Harwell Godfrey remains the sole designer, maintaining complete creative control. By keeping the business independent, she has preserved the brand's unique identity and integrity while building a national presence.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Harwell Godfrey continues to create meaningful pieces that resonate with some of the world's most influential women. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.