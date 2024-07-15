Second Life Podcast: Shea McGee

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

In the world of interior design, some people just have the It factor. Case in point? Shea McGee, the co-founder of the renowned Studio McGee. A name now synonymous with interior design, McGee has a modern perspective, keen eye, and incredible talent when it comes to the art of interior design. Her journey, however, began in a completely different field. Shea studied communications and modern dance at Brigham Young University (BYU), not initially intending to pursue a career in design. After graduating, she moved to Orange County with her husband, Syd McGee, and worked in communications before discovering a new passion.

While decorating their first home, McGee discovered her natural talent for interior design. Her eye for aesthetics and ability to create cohesive, beautiful spaces did not go unnoticed. Encouraged by Syd, McGee decided to formalize her skills by enrolling in interior design courses at a local community college. McGee's first projects included renovating her kitchen and styling a neighbor's shelves. Recognizing the power of social media, she began sharing her design processes and results on Instagram. Her modern yet classic style—combined with candid behind-the-scenes moments—quickly garnered a large following of viewers who enjoyed her aesthetics and eventually became potential clients.

Syd soon joined McGee in her burgeoning design venture, and the couple made a bold move by selling their Orange County home to fully commit to their dream. They relocated to Salt Lake City and officially launched Studio McGee. Over the next decade, the two built a successful business offering virtual design services, amassing a robust client list in SLC and expanding into e-commerce with the launch of McGee & Co.

The year 2020 was a pivotal one for McGee, as her show, Dream Home Makeover, premiered on Netflix, bringing her design philosophy and expertise to a global audience. Additionally, her collaboration with Target brought her signature style to an even broader market, cementing her status as a leader in the interior design industry.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how McGee decided to pursue her passion, leading her to become one of the most influential voices in home design.

