Second Life Podcast: Scarlett Johansson

There’s no denying that Scarlett Johansson is a Hollywood icon. Johansson has been gracing our television screens since she was a child, and by the time she was barely a teenager, she had already mastered the art of acting in roles alongside legends like Robert Redford and Sean Connery. Over the years, Johansson has grown in stardom, starring in critically acclaimed films like Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, and becoming a beloved Marvel superhero as Black Widow.

Johansson’s career is far from just an acting legacy—her journey embodies a unique entrepreneurial spirit and creative versatility. In recent years, she expanded her artistic repertoire beyond acting, as she founded her own production company, These Pictures, which produces projects for which she stars and fosters behind the scenes. This year, Johansson also stepped into the director’s chair for the first time with Eleanor the Great, a highly anticipated film starring June Squibb. This directorial debut underscores Scarlett’s drive to continually evolve and challenge herself in new ways, all while staying true to her passion for storytelling.

And Johansson hasn’t stopped with film. In 2022, Johansson took a major career pivot into the beauty world, extending her influence into the skincare industry. After struggling with adult acne, she took matters into her own hands by co-founding The Outset in 2022, a skincare brand focused on gentle, effective solutions for sensitive skin. The Outset’s minimalist, soothing formulas quickly resonated with skincare enthusiasts, and in 2024, the brand achieved a milestone by launching on Amazon and QVC. For Scarlett, The Outset isn’t just another celebrity brand—it’s a personal mission to make skincare more accessible and less complicated for everyone.

