Drew Afualo has become a fierce advocate for millions around the world. Smart, quick-witted, and unapologetic, she has taken the social media world by storm with her fearless approach to confronting misogyny. Her journey began with short videos where she called out (there's no other way to say it) loud, misogynistic men. What made Afualo stand out was her unique blend of raw honesty and comedy, tackling the toxic behaviors so prevalent on the Internet. This authenticity resonated deeply with viewers, propelling her to rapid fame.

In just four years, Afualo's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Today, she's a powerhouse with a Spotify-exclusive podcast called The Comment Section With Drew Afualo, over 8 million TikTok followers, and a new best-selling book, Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve. She's been recognized as one of Forbes’ Top Creators, named one of Time's Next Generation Leaders, and most recently made The Hollywood Reporter's list of Most Influential Influencers.

But before she became an integral voice across TikTok, podcasting, and publishing, she studied sports journalism in college, hoping to find her footing in the media world. After a brief stint in PR, she secured what seemed like her dream job in the NFL's media department. In January 2020, however, she was unexpectedly laid off. A few months later, the pandemic struck, leaving her uncertain about her next move. During this period of uncertainty, Afualo made a spontaneous decision that soon became a defining moment for her: She downloaded TikTok.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Afualo is navigating her rapid rise across multiple platforms with gratitude and joy while remaining a voice for many who've felt unheard.

