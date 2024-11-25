Second Life, Lauren Caris Cohan

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Lauren Caris Cohan is the epitome of a multifaceted creative. As a writer, a director, and the chief creative officer of Reformation (a Who What Wear–beloved brand), Cohan has consistently defied conventional boundaries, shaping brands and pursuing personal projects with remarkable acclaim.

Before she landed her dynamic role at Reformation, Cohan's journey began at Free People in the late 2000s, where her unique vision quickly propelled her to the role of artistic director. While at Free People, she spearheaded FP Presents, a video series that ignited her passion for filmmaking. Eager to explore the craft, Cohan began collaborating with writers and directors, writing scripts, and immersing herself in the art of storytelling—what she fondly refers to as her "own version of film school."

Lauren Caren Cohan and Matt Jacob

Cohan's entrepreneurial spirit also led her to establish Lolly Would, a branding agency dedicated to crafting compelling identities for diverse clients.

She then pivoted again, co-founding Cuup, a lingerie brand that revolutionized the industry with its focus on inclusivity and bold design. Her ability to disrupt traditional models didn't stop there.

In 2022, Cohan took the helm as Reformation's chief creative officer, overseeing the brand's creative identity and elevating it to new heights. Under her leadership, Reformation has launched groundbreaking collaborations and captivating collections that have solidified its reputation as a forward-thinking fashion house. Cohan's vision permeates every aspect of the brand, from innovative designs to its environmentally conscious ethos, ensuring that creativity and sustainability remain at its core.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how she has harnessed her ability to excel in multiple arenas—whether in fashion, filmmaking, or branding—making her a true visionary whose influence is reshaping industries.

