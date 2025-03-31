Meet Missy Tannen: The Co-Founder of Boll & Branch

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

In the world of luxury bedding, one name stands out for its innovative approach and uncompromising quality: Boll & Branch. Co-founded by Missy Tannen, this groundbreaking company has disrupted the industry with its traceable supply chain, Fair Trade materials, timeless designs, and exceptionally soft and durable sheets. The story of how Boll & Branch came to be is a testament to Tannen's "all in" attitude and her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Tannen's journey began in a different realm altogether. Early in her career, she poured her heart and soul into being a third-grade teacher, fully committing herself to shaping young minds. Later, as a stay-at-home mom to her three daughters, she embraced that role with the same fervor. It wasn't until 2014 that Tannen's path took an unexpected turn—she and her husband Scott set out to upgrade their bedding, only to discover a glaring gap in the market. Ethical, high-quality options that didn't come with an exorbitant price tag were nearly nonexistent.

Undeterred, the Tannens leapt into action. With an unwavering dedication to their vision, they immersed themselves in the world of bedding. They purchased sheets to test, sought out sustainable cotton farmers in India, and painstakingly built a supply chain from the ground up. Their hard work paid off in spades.

Today, Boll & Branch boasts an impressive $200 million in annual revenue, a figure that speaks volumes about the demand for its unique approach. The company's commitment to transparency, sustainability, and unparalleled comfort has struck a chord with consumers, fueling rapid expansion. This year alone, Boll & Branch has opened seven new retail stores, bringing its total footprint to new heights.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Tannen has built a company that not only delivers exceptional bedding but also sets a new standard for an entire industry.

