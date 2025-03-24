How Danessa Myricks Built Her Eponymous Beauty Brand

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Danessa Myricks, the visionary founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty, has built a cosmetics empire that stands out for its innovative products and loyal customer base. Her eponymous brand, launched in 2015, has taken the beauty world by storm, offering groundbreaking formulas that inspire creativity and self-expression. But Myricks’s success in beauty wasn’t a linear path.

Her journey began with a degree in business administration, which she earned in an impressive two years while working full-time. She then ventured into nursing, showcasing her ability to excel in demanding fields. It was a sudden encounter that shifted her trajectory toward beauty. In fact, the meeting led to a job at a company that published hair and beauty magazines, igniting her passion for the industry. When the magazine unexpectedly shut down, Myricks didn't falter. Instead, she pivoted, teaching herself makeup artistry and honing her skills until she became a sought-after professional.

Myricks built a robust portfolio, taught at trade shows, and even sold DVDs of her masterclasses, establishing herself as an authority in makeup artistry. This expertise caught the attention of major brands like Benefit Cosmetics and Kiss, where she worked in product development. She left an indelible mark at Benefit Cosmetics by creating its iconic brow products—a testament to her knack for innovation and understanding of consumer needs.

In 2015, Myricks took her biggest leap yet, launching Danessa Myricks Beauty. The brand debuted with a bold vision: to deliver imaginative, high-quality products while empowering customers through education. Her approach resonated widely, earning the brand a devoted following and a coveted spot in Sephora stores. Today, Danessa Myricks Beauty is experiencing explosive year-on-year growth, a reflection of her ability to blend creativity with business savvy.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Myricks plans to continue expanding her beauty empire.

