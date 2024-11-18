Second Life Podcast: Geo Rutherford

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Artist, author, and content creator Geo Rutherford has carved out quite a unique niche on TikTok: Spooky Lakes. If you’re imagining something obscure or metaphorical, think again. Rutherford’s videos explore the world’s strangest, most eerie lakes, each with its fascinating lore. With her trademark intro, “Um, yes, hello,” she draws viewers into tales of these mysterious waters, sparking curiosity and sometimes even a few chills. Her knack for storytelling and engaging content has built a dedicated following of 1.7 million on TikTok, amassing over 72 million likes.

Rutherford’s journey to TikTok stardom is as compelling as her Spooky Lakes series. Before her fame on social media, she was a high school art teacher. In 2019, she moved to Milwaukee to pursue an MFA. During her studies, two pivotal things happened: she became enamored with the Great Lakes, and she began sharing their secrets and mysteries on TikTok. Her content quickly gained traction, with viewers enchanted by her unique blend of art, history, and environmental science. Rutherford’s deep dives into these hidden aquatic stories set her apart, and her following grew as she brought lesser-known tales of lakes worldwide to life.

Rutherford’s Spooky Lakes series reached a crescendo with her annual “31 days of haunted hydrology” each October, a month-long special where she shares daily stories of haunted, cursed, or just plain peculiar lakes. Her work transcended the digital realm with the release of her new book, Spooky Lakes: 25 Strange and Mysterious Lakes That Dot Our Planet, published this past September. Not only did she write this deep dive into lake lore, but she also illustrated it with stunning gouache paintings, capturing each lake’s eerie beauty.

Impressively, at the same time, Rutherford completed her Master’s degree and began teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Rutherford is sharing her passion for art and storytelling with a new generation.

