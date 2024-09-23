Meet Kristen Faulkner: Cyclist and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist at the Paris Olympics
Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Cyclist Kristen Faulkner has accomplished what many dream of: She has won not one but two Olympic gold medals. So how does one achieve such a major feat? Growing up in Alaska, she explored various sports, excelling in many. Her athletic prowess caught the attention of recruiters, leading her to Harvard, where she rowed crew and earned a degree in computer science. After graduation, she moved to New York to work in venture capital, but despite her professional success, Faulkner found herself missing the competitive thrill of sports.
She followed her friend's advice and signed up for an introductory cycling class in Central Park, where she instantly became captivated by the sport. Faulkner quickly started entering amateur races, all while balancing a demanding career. Applying her analytical skills from venture capital, she honed her strengths and tackled her weaknesses with precision. In 2020, she boldly decided to pursue cycling professionally, joining a women's professional team. Over the next four years, her talent and determination led to numerous victories, catching the attention of USA Cycling.
In the summer of 2024 in Paris, Faulkner's hard work culminated in her being named to the U.S. Olympic team to compete in the Women's Team Pursuit event. However, a twist of fate allowed her to also participate in the women's road race, where she was victorious, overtaking the leaders in the final miles. Days later, she and her teammates won the United States' first-ever gold medal in the Women's Team Pursuit, cementing her legacy as one of cycling's leading talents. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Faulkner's courage led her to win the highly coveted gold medal (twice).
-
How Author, Researcher, and Sex Educator Emily Nagoski Is Revolutionizing the Study of Sexuality
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
How Actor and Podcaster Molly Sims Reinvented Herself Yet Again With YSE Beauty
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Claire Schmidt
-
Meet Baker Extraordinaire, Author, and the Visionary Behind Broma Bakery: Sarah Fennel
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
Meet Meredith Scardino: The Incredibly Talented Showrunner of the Netflix Show Girls5eva
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
From Fashion to Furniture Design: Inside Carly Cushnie's Exciting New Chapter
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
How Founder & Designer of Foundrae, Beth Hutchens, Gave a Deeper Meaning to Jewelry
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
Meet Kim Nemser, the Visionary Behind Warby Parker's Product Strategy and Growth
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote
-
Hollywood's Favorite Stylist, Micaela Erlanger, Is Now a Harvard Business School Grad
Hear her story on Second Life podcast.
By Adrienne Faurote