Cyclist Kristen Faulkner has accomplished what many dream of: She has won not one but two Olympic gold medals. So how does one achieve such a major feat? Growing up in Alaska, she explored various sports, excelling in many. Her athletic prowess caught the attention of recruiters, leading her to Harvard, where she rowed crew and earned a degree in computer science. After graduation, she moved to New York to work in venture capital, but despite her professional success, Faulkner found herself missing the competitive thrill of sports.

She followed her friend's advice and signed up for an introductory cycling class in Central Park, where she instantly became captivated by the sport. Faulkner quickly started entering amateur races, all while balancing a demanding career. Applying her analytical skills from venture capital, she honed her strengths and tackled her weaknesses with precision. In 2020, she boldly decided to pursue cycling professionally, joining a women's professional team. Over the next four years, her talent and determination led to numerous victories, catching the attention of USA Cycling.

In the summer of 2024 in Paris, Faulkner's hard work culminated in her being named to the U.S. Olympic team to compete in the Women's Team Pursuit event. However, a twist of fate allowed her to also participate in the women's road race, where she was victorious, overtaking the leaders in the final miles. Days later, she and her teammates won the United States' first-ever gold medal in the Women's Team Pursuit, cementing her legacy as one of cycling's leading talents. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Faulkner's courage led her to win the highly coveted gold medal (twice).