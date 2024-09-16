Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Emily Nagoski is a true trailblazer. A renowned author, researcher, and sex educator, she has dedicated her career to helping people better understand sexuality through the power of science. Her journey began in college, where she initially intended to become a clinical neuropsychologist. However, a pivotal experience working as a peer health educator shifted her path. In this role, Nagoski provided education and counseling to her fellow students on sexual health and violence prevention, igniting a passion for sexual health education that would shape her future.

With this newfound purpose, Nagoski pursued advanced degrees, earning a master’s in counseling psychology and a PhD in health behavior. During this time, she honed her expertise as a researcher at the prestigious Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction, one of the foremost institutions studying human sexuality, further solidifying her commitment to the sexual health industry.

After completing her education, Nagoski joined Smith College as a lecturer and director of wellness education for eight years. There, she garnered deep relationships with students who found comfort and reassurance in her teachings, particularly those who were grappling with feelings of being "abnormal" in their sexual experiences. Recognizing a widespread need for accessible, science-based information on sexual health, Nagoski decided to write a book to reach a broader audience.

Her first book, Come as You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life, became a runaway success. Its blend of scientific research and practical advice resonated with women across the globe, establishing Nagoski as a trusted voice in the field of sexual education. The book's impact propelled her from a college educator to an international expert.

Nagoski eventually transitioned out of academia to focus on writing and speaking full-time. Over the years, she has published two additional books, including Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections, released this year. In this latest work, she explores her personal challenges with intimacy and offers insights into how she and her partner worked through these struggles.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Nagoski continues to empower readers with the tools to build healthy, fulfilling sexual relationships through her writing.

