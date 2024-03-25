Second Life Podcast: Karla Welch

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Karla Welch is synonymous with fashion, as she has built her career as a celebrity stylist and style icon. In fact, when we last spoke to her in 2018 on Second Life , she revealed how she got her start in the fashion industry, which ultimately led to starting her own clothing brand, xKarla. Today, Welch remains prominent in the Hollywood fashion scene, dressing some of the biggest figures in the industry like Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, and Sarah Paulson. Most recently, she was the visionary behind the looks of America Ferrera and Greta Gerwig during the 2024 award season.

Welch has also evolved her career in fashion into a more advisory role, as she has become a MasterClass instructor, sharing her expertise with aspiring stylists. She also founded the styling app Wishi, which offers personalized styling advice, making her style philosophy accessible to all. While Welch continues to grow in the fashion industry inspiring creativity and confidence in others through style, she also has embarked on an entirely new career journey with her latest company, The Period Company.

A groundbreaking initiative aimed at making period products more affordable and accessible for women, The Period Company specializes in reusable pads and absorbent underwear, offering an array of styles and fabrics to suit every preference. Among these, the microfiber thong stands out as a favorite for its comfort and efficiency. The Period Company has quickly made its mark, with products now available at major retailers including Walmart, Urban Outfitters, and Amazon.

But Welch's vision extends beyond commerce—in a powerful move to fight period poverty, The Period Company has donated over one million pairs of period underwear globally. This initiative not only addresses a critical health issue but also challenges societal taboos surrounding menstruation, making Welch's work truly revolutionary.

Throughout the last several years, Welch has aimed to make a significant impact, whether it's through fashion, education, or social initiatives. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Welch has pivoted her career, further implementing empowerment and change. And keep scrolling to discover some of The Period Company's best sellers.

