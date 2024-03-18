Second Life Podcast: Abby Jimenez

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Abby Jimenez is the definition of a modern multi-hyphenate in the creative world. As a New York Times best-selling author and the founder of Nadia Cakes, Jimenez has found herself in a dual career. And though Jimenez holds several esteemed accolades, her path was not always linear, as she began in various service roles and eventually became a retail manager.

Jimenez’s journey took a pivotal turn when she was unexpectedly let go while pregnant. This twist of fate led her to explore her passion for baking, a decision that would set the stage for her remarkable career. After honing her skills in a cake-decorating class, Jimenez embarked on her baking career in 2007 from her home kitchen. Little did she know, this was the beginning of Nadia Cakes, a venture that would grow into a Cupcake Wars–winning phenomenon with three thriving locations and an expansive menu boasting over 200 flavors.

But Jimenez didn't stop at baking. In her "free time," she delved into writing romance novels, transforming a leisure activity into another successful career path. Her engaging storytelling and relatable characters quickly resonated with readers, catapulting titles like Life's Too Short and Part of Your World onto the New York Times best seller list. And with five best-selling novels already captivating readers worldwide and a sixth, Just for the Summer, on the horizon, Jimenez's creative endeavors aren't slowing down.

Abby Jimenez Just for the Summer $18 $16 SHOP NOW

Jimenez's duality in her career is something incredibly rare, showing her versatility and determination to turn her dreams into reality. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Jimenez is able to successfully tap into two passions.

Next: Meet Gail Simmons: The Ultimate Multi-Hyphenate in the Culinary Industry.