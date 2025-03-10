Jeni Britton of Jeni's Ice Cream Has Changed the Food Industry Once Again With Floura

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Jeni Britton is the mastermind behind her namesake brand Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, which has become an American classic over the past two decades. From humble beginnings to founding a ice cream brand that's sold in over 12,000 stores and rakes in more than $125 million annually, Britton's journey is one of creativity, grit, and an unwavering love for flavor. Her latest venture, Floura, proves she's far from done revolutionizing the way we eat.

Britton grew up in a food-loving, artistic, and entrepreneurial family, so her path seemed predestined. While in college, she worked at a French bakery and began tinkering with essential oils in ice cream—a quirky experiment that sparked a lightning-bolt moment. She ditched academia and dove headfirst into building Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. What started as a passion project evolved into a cultural phenomenon known for bold flavors like Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Gooey Butter Cake. For 20 years, Britton poured into the business, turning it into a household name. But by 2019, she hit a breaking point and stepped back to focus on her health, a pivot that would inspire her next big idea.

During her reset, Britton discovered the transformative power of fiber for her well-being—an epiphany she turned into a solution for everyone. Enter Floura. Launched in January 2025, Floura takes fruit by-products from food processing plants and transforms them into fiber-packed bars, blending sustainability with indulgence. Each bar boasts fiber from 12 different sources wrapped in flavors like Blueberry Matcha and Brambleberry Lavender that feel like a natural extension of Britton's knack for treats.

Floura debuted direct to consumer and at Pop Up Grocer, signaling Britton's return to the entrepreneurial spotlight with a mission that's as much about health as it is about taste. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Britton continues to be a flavor visionary.

