Actress Lili Reinhart Has Taken a New Role as the Founder of Personal Day Skincare

Lili Reinhart’s illustrious career in Hollywood has made her a household name. From a young age, Reinhart harbored an unwavering ambition to perform, filling her teenage years with modeling stints, self-taped auditions, and fervent pleas to her parents to complete her education online—freeing her to hone her craft. At 19, her perseverance bore fruit when she landed the role of Betty Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale, a cultural juggernaut that would occupy the next seven years of her life. Amid the relentless cycle of filming and promotion, Reinhart’s star ascended, yet her journey was far from one-dimensional. She launched a production company and published a book of poetry, Swimming Lessons, weaving her creative threads beyond the confines of the screen.

The Riverdale years were exciting for Reinhart but also challenging as she battled with anxiety and depression intertwined with the physical toll of sensitive, acne-prone skin. When the series concluded in 2023, Reinhart seized the moment to pause, recalibrate, focus on mental health, and shift her focus. Thus, the actress and producer pivoted into a new role: the visionary behind the skincare brand Personal Day.

A skincare line three years in the making, Personal Day launched in the fall of 2024 to acclaim for its gentle, effective formulations tailored to acne-prone skin. Reinhart’s candor about her struggles—both emotional and topical—shows her authenticity, becoming more than a face to a brand. Since its launch, Personal Day has received rave reviews, serving as a testament to her meticulous development process alongside experts.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Reinhart's personal journey has led her to create an efficacious brand to help others with the same struggle. And keep scrolling to shop some of Personal Day's best-selling products.

