Second Life Podcast: Gaby Dalkin

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Gaby Dalkin is the ultimate culinary multi-hyphenate. As a chef, best-selling cookbook author, and the founder of What's Gaby Cooking, she has made a remarkable impact on the food industry. However, her journey began in an entirely different field: fashion PR. When the economy crashed in 2008, Dalkin decided to pivot from fashion to food, enrolling in culinary school. This decision marked the beginning of an extraordinary culinary career.

When Dalkin started culinary school, she also began cataloging her journey on her now-famous blog, What's Gaby Cooking. Her enthusiasm for food and cooking quickly resonated with readers, setting the stage for what would become a significant online presence. Just a few weeks into her culinary education, she landed a job as a personal chef, a role that allowed her to hone her skills in both culinary and pastry arts. Over the next few years, Dalkin worked as a private chef, including for celebrities such as Jessica Simpson, and gained expertise in food styling. Simultaneously, her blog continued to grow, garnering a larger audience eager for her recipes and culinary insights. Then, in 2013, Dalkin landed her first book deal, allowing her to focus entirely on her culinary career and blog.

Today, Dalkin is widely recognized for her spice blend company, Dalkin and Co, and her extensive repertoire of recipes. In May, she also released her fifth book, What's Gaby Cooking: Grilling All the Things, which has already received acclaim for its mouthwatering recipes and practical grilling tips.

Gaby Dalkin What's Gaby Cooking: Grilling All the Things $35 $26 SHOP NOW

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Dalkin was able to not only adapt but also thrive in a new industry, becoming an influential culinary voice. And keep scrolling to shop Dalkin and Co's best-selling products.

Dalkin and Co Gaby's Everyday $21 SHOP NOW

Dalkin and Co Tuscan $21 SHOP NOW

Dalkin and Co Lemon Pepper $21 SHOP NOW

Next: Meet the Dynamic Duo Behind Left on Friday: Laura Low Ah Kee and Shannon Savage