Anne Fulenwider, co-founder of Alloy Women’s Health and former editor in chief of Marie Claire, has built a remarkable career rooted in storytelling and women’s advocacy. From a young age, Fulenwider was inspired by the legendary Joan Didion and aspired to follow a similar literary path. Her passion for words led her to study English Literature at Harvard, where she honed her craft in the school’s literary magazine.

After graduation, Fulenwider landed a coveted role working with George Plimpton, the celebrated writer and co-founder of The Paris Review. This opportunity marked the beginning of her journey in the editorial world. She later joined Vanity Fair, where she became senior editor, refining her editorial skills among some of the industry’s most influential minds.

Fulenwider’s career then took her to Marie Claire as executive editor before becoming the editor in chief of Brides. Only a year later, she returned to Marie Claire as its editor in chief. During her transformative eight-year tenure, she broadened the magazine’s scope, covering more diverse and compelling stories. She also launched innovative initiatives, such as the Image Maker Awards, which celebrated creatives behind the scenes of fashion and beauty.

But a personal tragedy in 2016 shifted Fulenwider’s focus. Driven to make meaningful change, she co-founded Alloy Women’s Health, a company dedicated to improving care for women in perimenopause and menopause. Alloy offers personalized treatment plans, evidence-based products, and screenings with board-certified physicians—providing women with the holistic, compassionate support they often lack.

Three years in, Alloy stands as a testament to Fulenwider’s commitment to helping women navigate this complex life stage. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Fulenwider was able to catapult her career into a new industry while still using her voice to empower women.

