Thaïs Aliabadi Continues to Revolutionize Women's Health With Ovii

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Thaïs Aliabadi, MD, OB-GYN, had an inspiring journey to becoming a renowned figure in women's health. Born in Iran, she immigrated to the United States as a teenager during the Iranian revolution, where she dedicated her time to mastering English to pursue her education. Her academic path led her to earn a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and ultimately a medical degree, culminating in specialized training as an ob-gyn and setting the stage for a career dedicated to empowering women through exceptional healthcare.

After completing her training, Aliabadi immersed herself in the demanding world of medicine, working at hospitals and clinics across Los Angeles. Her commitment to her patients was evident early on, and in 2005, she took a bold step by opening her own private practice in Beverly Hills. She quickly amassed a loyal clientele list that includes high-profile names like SZA and Halsey. Her reputation as a trusted physician grew, cementing her status as a go-to doctor for women seeking quality care.

Over the last several years, Aliabadi's influence has expanded beyond her practice. She began appearing on television programs like The Doctors, where she shared her medical insights with a broader audience and raised awareness about women's health. In 2024, she launched SHE MD, a podcast tackling critical issues like infertility, endometriosis, and more and further amplifying her mission to educate and support women. That same year, actress Olivia Munn publicly credited Aliabadi with saving her life by detecting early stage breast cancer through proactive testing. Munn's story went viral, shining a light on Aliabadi's life-saving expertise.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ovii)

Aliabadi also introduced Ovii, a supplement tailored for women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), reflecting her decades-long commitment to addressing women's unique health challenges. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Aliabadi continues to inspire women and improve their lives and ultimately transform the world of women's health.

Next: Jeni Britton of Jeni's Ice Cream Has Changed the Food Industry Once Again With Floura