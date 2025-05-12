Meet the Founder of Clean Fragrance Brand By Rosie Jane: Rosie Johnston

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Rosie Johnston, the visionary founder of By Rosie Jane, has carved a unique path in the world of clean fragrance. Born and raised in Australia, Johnston grew up surrounded by a family of entrepreneurs, sparking her ambition to forge her own way. From an early age, she knew she wanted to create something of her own, and her passion for beauty led her to a career in makeup artistry.

Johnston's journey took her from Australia to London, England, where she honed her craft and built an impressive portfolio, including a photo shoot with pop icon Kylie Minogue. Eventually, chance brought her to Los Angeles, where she was captivated by the city's vibrant energy and fast-paced creative scene. It was here that her entrepreneurial spirit truly took flight.

In 2003, Johnston launched Rosie Jane Cosmetics, introducing a multipurpose lip-and-cheek pot that was innovative for its time. Though short-lived, the brand ignited her love for product creation. She then began experimenting with custom fragrances, crafting a signature scent she wore to photo shoots. The overwhelming response to the fragrance inspired her to produce it on a larger scale, and in 2010, By Rosie Jane was born.

(Image credit: Courtesy of By Rosie Jane)

Since its inception, By Rosie Jane has become a standout in the clean fragrance industry and is known for its approachable yet elevated scents. The brand has earned a devoted following and consistent recognition as one of Sephora's top-selling fragrance lines. In 2024, the company celebrated a major milestone—reaching $10 million in revenue—a true testament to Johnston's vision and dedication.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Johnston has built By Rosie Jane into a brand that resonates with beauty lovers everywhere, proving that a great idea, paired with passion, can truly change the game. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best sellers from By Rosie Jane.

by rosie jane Rosie Perfume $80 SHOP NOW

by rosie jane Rosie Body Milk $28 SHOP NOW

by rosie jane Fragrance Discovery Set $25 SHOP NOW

Next: From the Kitchen to Top Chef: How Kristen Kish Has Become a Culinary Icon