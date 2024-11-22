Think you can't pull off short shorts in the snow? Honestly, same. But Kiernan Shipka and Simone Ashley have me reconsidering my approach now that they've demonstrated exactly how it's done.

Both actresses were spotted this week wearing barely there shorts with sky-high heels and sheer tights. Shipka was in NYC for the premiere of Red One and Ashley was in London at the 2025 Pirelli Calendar Gala. Both outfits offer little coverage, bringing the pantsless trend into a new season.

The key, of course, is the styling. Pairing the bottoms with semi-sheer black pantyhose draws the eye toward the stars' legs while also adding a tiny bit more insulation (work with me) for plunging fall and winter temperatures. Wearing tights to any formal occasion was a requirement for me growing up, so this daring look is simultaneously "demure" and daring in my style book.

Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of semi-sheer and slightly opaque black tights and pantyhose to wear with hot pants—or a minidress—this winter. They complete the look, whether or not it's snowing where you live this season.

On Kiernan Shipka: Giambattista Valli bodysuit; Valentino shoes

On Simone Ashley: The Attico blazer and shorts

Shop Semi-Sheer Black Tights to Wear With Short Shorts

