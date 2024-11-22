The Risqué Trend Celebs Are Wearing With Tights in NYC and London Right Now

By
published
in News

Think you can't pull off short shorts in the snow? Honestly, same. But Kiernan Shipka and Simone Ashley have me reconsidering my approach now that they've demonstrated exactly how it's done.

Both actresses were spotted this week wearing barely there shorts with sky-high heels and sheer tights. Shipka was in NYC for the premiere of Red One and Ashley was in London at the 2025 Pirelli Calendar Gala. Both outfits offer little coverage, bringing the pantsless trend into a new season.

The key, of course, is the styling. Pairing the bottoms with semi-sheer black pantyhose draws the eye toward the stars' legs while also adding a tiny bit more insulation (work with me) for plunging fall and winter temperatures. Wearing tights to any formal occasion was a requirement for me growing up, so this daring look is simultaneously "demure" and daring in my style book.

Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of semi-sheer and slightly opaque black tights and pantyhose to wear with hot pants—or a minidress—this winter. They complete the look, whether or not it's snowing where you live this season.

Kiernan Shipka wears hot pants on the red carpet at the premiere of Amazon Studios Red One.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kiernan Shipka: Giambattista Valli bodysuit; Valentino shoes

Simone Ashley wears hot pants with a matching black blazer by The Attico at the 2025 Pirelli Calendar VIP Gala in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Simone Ashley: The Attico blazer and shorts

Shop Semi-Sheer Black Tights to Wear With Short Shorts

2-Pack Control-Top Tights 40 Denier
H&M
2-Pack Control-Top Tights 40 Denier

We never say no to a two-pack.

Commando Premier Sheer Tights
Commando
Premier Sheer Tights

Commando is our go-to for all things undergarments.

Commando the Essential Backseam Tights
Commando
The Essential Backseam Tights

Mix things up with a cheeky back seam.

Falke Control Top Silhouette Tights
Falke
Control Top Silhouette Tights

In case the control top feature is a must-have.

Comfort Waist Semiopaque Tights
Nordstrom
Comfort Waist Semiopaque Tights

The simple, semi-opaque, black tights to wear on repeat.

Luxe Leg Shaping Tights
Spanx
Luxe Leg Shaping Tights

Spanx tights will look good under anything.

Falke Falke Dot Tights
Falke
Dot Tights

We can't resist a playful polka-dot moment.

Wolford Seamless Pure 10 Tights
Wolford
Seamless Pure 10 Tights

If you're looking for a more expensive pair of tights that will last for ages, try Wolford.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

