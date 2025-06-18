If You're Going to Wear All Black This Summer, At Least Try This Almost-Neutral Shoe Color
The call of the Sirens is still strong! If you haven't already consumed the five-episode Netflix mini series this summer, here's another red hot alert: the fashion on the show—and worn by its stars IRL—continues to be on fire.
The ultimate siren, actress Julianne Moore, was recently spotted leaving Rockefeller Center after taping The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing an outfit that's going straight on our forever muse mood board. Clad in a Schiaparelli dress with a slit and long fringe, plus gold buttons and dangling earrings, Moore's enviable look was accessorized with black Bottega Veneta sunglass and a bold pair of sculptural wedge heels in the most radiant gold tone we've seen yet.
If, like Moore, you live in New York City, you probably have no issue wearing black all year round. But, for those not tied to this tiny island, head-to-toe black outfits are often seen as a summer faux pas. No matter which way your wardrobe leans, there's one thing we can agree on: gold shoes are the new neutrals.
Keep scrolling to shop gold shoes to wear with everything—but especially black—this season. Hey, hey.
On Julianne Moore: Schiaparelli dress and earrings; Bottega Veneta sunglasses and shoes
Shop Gold Shoes
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
-
The Subtle Style Accent That Will Give Your Wardrobe Some New-Season Oomph
Tap in.
-
Fashion People in NYC Are All About These 2 Chic, Timeless Prints RN
Playful prints are in.
-
Goodbye, Boring Basics—This Is the Elegant Trend New Yorkers Are Wearing With Tank Tops This Summer
Obsessed.
-
People With Cool Style Are All Wearing These 11 Dress Trends This Summer
And it's hard to pick a favorite.
-
10 Mini Trends Everyone Is Already Wearing This Summer
Are you?
-
Fashion People in Their 30s and 60s Are Deprioritizing White Tees and Wearing This Chic Color Trend Instead
Zoë Kravitz and Julianne Moore approve.
-
I'm a Corporate Girlie Now—32 J.Crew Pieces That Have Me Excited for My Morning Commute
For a fashionable 9-to-5.
-
Boring Sandals Are So 2024—This Summer, Even Minimalists Are Playing Around With Fun Footwear
Beads, hardware, and more.