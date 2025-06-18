If You're Going to Wear All Black This Summer, At Least Try This Almost-Neutral Shoe Color

The call of the Sirens is still strong! If you haven't already consumed the five-episode Netflix mini series this summer, here's another red hot alert: the fashion on the show—and worn by its stars IRL—continues to be on fire.

The ultimate siren, actress Julianne Moore, was recently spotted leaving Rockefeller Center after taping The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing an outfit that's going straight on our forever muse mood board. Clad in a Schiaparelli dress with a slit and long fringe, plus gold buttons and dangling earrings, Moore's enviable look was accessorized with black Bottega Veneta sunglass and a bold pair of sculptural wedge heels in the most radiant gold tone we've seen yet.

If, like Moore, you live in New York City, you probably have no issue wearing black all year round. But, for those not tied to this tiny island, head-to-toe black outfits are often seen as a summer faux pas. No matter which way your wardrobe leans, there's one thing we can agree on: gold shoes are the new neutrals.

Keep scrolling to shop gold shoes to wear with everything—but especially black—this season. Hey, hey.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Julianne Moore: Schiaparelli dress and earrings; Bottega Veneta sunglasses and shoes

Shop Gold Shoes