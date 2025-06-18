If You're Going to Wear All Black This Summer, At Least Try This Almost-Neutral Shoe Color

The call of the Sirens is still strong! If you haven't already consumed the five-episode Netflix mini series this summer, here's another red hot alert: the fashion on the show—and worn by its stars IRL—continues to be on fire.

The ultimate siren, actress Julianne Moore, was recently spotted leaving Rockefeller Center after taping The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing an outfit that's going straight on our forever muse mood board. Clad in a Schiaparelli dress with a slit and long fringe, plus gold buttons and dangling earrings, Moore's enviable look was accessorized with black Bottega Veneta sunglass and a bold pair of sculptural wedge heels in the most radiant gold tone we've seen yet.

If, like Moore, you live in New York City, you probably have no issue wearing black all year round. But, for those not tied to this tiny island, head-to-toe black outfits are often seen as a summer faux pas. No matter which way your wardrobe leans, there's one thing we can agree on: gold shoes are the new neutrals.

Keep scrolling to shop gold shoes to wear with everything—but especially black—this season. Hey, hey.

Julianne Moore wears a Schiaparelli dress and earrings, Bottega Veneta sunglasses and gold shoes in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Julianne Moore: Schiaparelli dress and earrings; Bottega Veneta sunglasses and shoes

Shop Gold Shoes

Cindy Slingback
Retrofête
Cindy Slingbacks

A sleek, slingback stileetto.

Ixia Metallic Pointed Toe Pump
Jimmy Choo
Ixia Metallic Pointed Toe Pumps

Note the teardrop heel.

Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Sandals

These Zara sandals are incredibly chic.

Whitney Block Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Whitney Block Heel Sandals

Party ready for under $75.

Sage Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sage Heeled Sandals

Wear these with any Reformation dress... or anything at all, honestly.

Gold Strappy Flat Sandals
ZARA
Gold Strappy Flat Sandals

I'll be getting a lot of wear out of these Zara sandals.

Agent Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Agent Slide Sandals

Can't believe these cute mules are on sale!

Patsy Slide Sandal
Steve Madden
Patsy Slide Sandals

Wearing these on repeat for the rest of the summer.

Ankle Strap Platform Sandal
MANGO
Ankle Strap Platform Sandals

Shoes you can dance in all night for $100? Sold.

Larroudé Milanina Mini Sandals
Larroudé
Milanina Mini Sandals

Bling, bling.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist Slides 85mm
Stuart Weitzman
Nudist Slides

This shoe will never go out of style.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

